Philadelphia Phillies Star Sees Historic Streak Come to an End on Wednesday

most consecutive SB, regular season (since 1st tracked in both lgs 1951):



1988-89 Vince Coleman: 50

2006-07 Ichiro Suzuki: 45

2022-24 Trea Turner: 41 *ended today

1993-95 Tim Raines: 40

2007-08 Jimmy Rollins: 39



h/t @EliasSports