Philadelphia Phillies Star Sees Historic Streak Come to an End on Wednesday
The Philadelphia Phillies were beaten by the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday night, 7-4, at Great American Ball Park.
The win moves the Reds to 14-10 while the Phillies are now 15-10 after the loss.
The Phillies lost more than the game, as they also saw a fun streak in baseball history come to an end. After 41 consecutive successful stolen bases (dating back to last year) Phillies' shortstop Trea Turner was finally caught stealing.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
most consecutive SB, regular season (since 1st tracked in both lgs 1951):
1988-89 Vince Coleman: 50
2006-07 Ichiro Suzuki: 45
2022-24 Trea Turner: 41 *ended today
1993-95 Tim Raines: 40
2007-08 Jimmy Rollins: 39
h/t @EliasSports
Turner did have a stolen base in this game, giving him six for the year, but sadly he was caught by Tyler Stephenson. Forty-one straight steals is still a great run for Turner, who is in his second year with the Phillies after signing a massive deal last offseason.
The infielder is hitting .324 in the early going this season with two homers, nine RBI and those six steals. Lifetime, he's a .297 hitter with 152 homers and 266 steals. Turner is in the 10th year of his career with the Washington Nationals, Los Angeles Dodgers and Phillies. He helped the Phillies get to the NLCS last season and helped the Nationals win the World Series in 2019.
Furthermore, he's a two-time All-Star and a batting champion, as well as a Silver Slugger.
The Phillies and Reds will play again on Thursday afternoon at 1:10 p.m. ET.
