Jeimer Candelario Remains Out of Cincinnati Reds' Lineup With Neck Injury
Jeimer Candelario is once again missing from the Cincinnati Reds' lineup for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The corner infielder was scratched from the Reds' lineup on Saturday due to neck stiffness. He was supposed to bat third and start at third base, but he was replaced by Santiago Espinal.
Espinal is starting in Candelario's place again on Sunday.
According to The Cincinnati Enquirer's Gordon Wittenmyer, however, Candelario said he will be available off the bench in the series finale.
Candelario missed a few games due to illness back in April, but has otherwise been readily available for Cincinnati since signing a three-year, $45 million contract with the club in December.
So far this season, Candelario is batting .220 with five home runs, 19 RBI, a .698 OPS and a -0.6 WAR in 45 appearances.
Candelario was once a staple in the Detroit Tigers' lineup between 2017 and 2022. He led Detroit's qualified hitters with a .297 batting average and .872 OPS in 2020, then led the entire American League with 42 doubles in 2021.
After signing a short-term deal with the Washington Nationals, Candelario became one of the most sought-after bats at the 2023 MLB Trade Deadline, racking up 16 home runs and 53 RBI in 99 appearances. The Chicago Cubs, who initially signed Candelario as an international free agent back in 2010, reacquired the slugger, but his numbers tailed off down the stretch.
Candelario found a landing spot in Cincinnati this past winter, despite the Reds boasting so many young infielders just starting to break into the big leagues. Matt McClain's shoulder surgery and Noelvi Marte's 80-game suspension gave the 30-year-old veteran a chance to carve out a significant role, though, one he will likely return to once his neck has fully healed.
Here is the Reds' full lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers:
1. Jacob Hurtubise, LF
2. Elly De La Cruz, SS
3. Spencer Steer, 1B
4. Jake Fraley, RF
5. Jonathan India, 2B
6. Nick Martini, DH
7. Santiago Espinal, 3B
8. Luke Maile, C
9. Will Benson, CF
SP: Brent Suter, LHP
First pitch from Great American Ballpark is scheduled for 12:10 p.m. ET.
