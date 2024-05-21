Arizona Diamondbacks Sign Former Dodgers 1B/OF Matt Beaty to Minor League Deal
The Arizona Diamondbacks signed outfielder/first baseman Matt Beaty to a minor league deal on Tuesday, according to the official Minor League Baseball transaction log.
Beaty has been assigned to the Double-A Amarillo Sod Poodles.
The 31-year-old has been a free agent since he was let go by the Kansas City Royals at the end of the 2023 regular season. He split last year between the Royals and San Francisco Giants.
Beaty was once the No. 23 prospect in the Los Angeles Dodgers' farm system back in 2018. He made his MLB debut in 2019, appearing in 99 contests for the NL West champions.
After playing 21 games in the COVID-shortened 2020 season, Beaty made the Dodgers' playoff roster. The only two postseason games he appeared in were in the NLCS, but he earned himself a World Series ring regardless.
Beaty took on an even larger role in 2021, making 120 appearances. He hit .270 with a .765 OPS and a 0.1 WAR, splitting time between first base, left field and right field.
Los Angeles traded Beaty to the San Diego Padres just before the start of the 2022 campaign. Beaty spent time on the 60-day injured list with a shoulder impingement and was ultimately designated for assignment, only playing 20 games for the Padres that year.
For his career, Beaty is a .247 hitter with 18 home runs, 96 RBI, a .717 OPS and a -1.0 WAR in 290 games.
Since he is starting in Double-A, the Diamondbacks don't appear to be rushing Beaty back to the big leagues. An intermediate stop with Triple-A Reno would likely be in the cards first, and that's if Arizona ever chooses to call Beaty up to their active roster.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.