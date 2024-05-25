Chicago Cubs' Former Top Prospect Goes Viral For Awesome Home Run on Friday
Chicago Cubs' former top prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong went viral on Friday for a ridiculously savage home run that he hit while playing at Triple-A Iowa.
Playing against Indianapolis, former major league pitcher Wily Peralta nearly hit Crow-Armstrong twice before he hit a shot more than 400-feet out for a homer later in the at-bat.
Per Aram Leighton of @JustBBMedia on social media:
Pete Crow-Armstrong already won coldest home run of 2024. It’s over. Nothing else will compare.
Dude gets thrown at twice by a 10 year big leaguer, his manager gets tossed in his defense, then PCA sends the next pitch 400 feet at 110.
The 22-year-old had a stint with the Cubs in the majors earlier in the season, hitting .236 with a homer and nine RBI across 55 at-bats. He's currently hitting .265 for Iowa in 23 games. He's got five homers, 14 RBI and eight stolen bases.
Crow-Armstrong has officially graduated off the MLB Top 100 prospect list but he was ranked No. 28 in the 2023 season. Here's a portion of his previous MLB.com prospect profile:
As exciting as Crow-Armstrong's enhanced offensive upside is, it pales in comparison to his defense. Scouts give top-of-the-scale grades to his center-field skills, as he exhibits tremendous range from gap to gap with his combination of plus speed and precision reads and routes, and he completes the package with solid arm strength. He's aggressive in the outfield and on the bases, stealing 32 bags in 43 tries last season.
He was a first-round pick (2020) of the New York Mets who was traded to the Cubs in the deal that once sent Javy Baez to New York.
