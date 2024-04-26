Cleveland Guardians Prospect Matt 'Tugboat' Wilkinson Tosses Historic No-Hit Gem

Put the world on notice, Tugboat is here to save the day 🚢 🚨



Matt Wilkinson’s final line 6 IP, NO HITS, 15 Strikeouts 💪💪💪@CleGuardPro #minorleague #milb #minorleaguebaseball #lynchburghillcats #pitching #prospects #shove #heat pic.twitter.com/4EHTe5sXth