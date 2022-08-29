MLBPA Seeking to Unionize, Represent Minor League Players

Skip to main content
Minor league baseball players have been sent a card to vote on making the Major League Baseball Players Association their collective bargaining representative. According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the MLBPA will represent minor league players and it is expected to be announced on Labor Day.
As first reported by ESPN's Joon Lee, minor league baseball players have been sent a card to vote on having the Major League Baseball Players Association to become their collective bargaining representative.

The Athletic's Evan Drellich is reporting that the authorization cards sent to minor leaguers are intended to 'demonstrate sufficient support among minor league players to hold an election.'

Drellich was able to obtain copy from the guidance that was sent to the players, which reads, "The MLBPA will present the cards confidentially to the National Labor Relations Board to show both that a significant number of minor league players support having the MLBPA represent them and that a union election should be held.

"As an alternative to an election, the MLBPA can seek voluntary recognition of the union by MLB, which would involve showing the cards — on a confidential basis — to a neutral party to verify that a majority of players support MLBA representation.'

"The timing of an election will be determined through the National Labor Relations Board's administrative processes, which could take several months to complete."

Drellich is also reporting that the MLBPA is planning to have a day-long Zoom session tomorrow to answer questions for minor leaguers about the players association's hope to unionize the minor leagues.

According to Drellich, the MLBA created a video featuring executive director Tony Clark and sent it out to all minor league players, with the authorization cards.

"I believe you are the right group," Clark said. "I believe you are the right players and I believe that this is the right time. We strongly encourage you to become involved in this historic event."

In order for the MLBA to represent minor league players, a majority of minor league players would have to agree to it, and as Drellich reports, a union election may not be necessary.

According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the MLBPA will in fact be representing minor league players, and it is expected to be announced Labor Day.

Under the new collective bargaining agreement, minor players in A ball make a weekly minimum of $500, while Double-A players make a weekly minimum of $600, and Triple-A players make a weekly minimum of $700. 

USATSI_18514683_168388303_lowres
Minors

By Jack Vita
