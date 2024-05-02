New York Mets to Call Up Top Pitching Prospect For Weekend Start
According to multiple reports, the New York Mets are calling up top pitching prospect Christian Scott for a start this weekend.
Per Kiley McDaniel of ESPN.com:
Mets prospect RHP Christian Scott will be called up to make his big league debut, likely on Saturday in Tampa, per source.
Scott was 99th on my top 100 prospects list entering the spring and has dealt at AAA since then: 25.1 IP, 12 H, 6 BB, 36 K.
Scott is the Mets' No. 5 prospect, according to MLB.com, and the No. 1 pitching prospect in the organization.
The 24-year-old was a fifth-round pick of the Mets in the 2021 Draft and has gone 3-0 with a 3.20 ERA thus far in five minor league starts. He's struck out 36 batters in 25.1 innings.
The following is from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
The 6-foot-4 hurler has thrown more four-seamers after previously leaning on sinkers, and his command absolutely benefitted from the change. He threw the 93-97 mph pitch (which touched 99 at Double-A) for a strike 71 percent of the time at Double-A Binghamton and was able to elicit some chase up and out of the zone as well. His upper-80s splitter/changeup has developed into an impressive secondary, thanks to armside run that also gets solid chase rates and helps hold lefties at bay, and he still has a tight mid-80s slider that shows horizontal spin and flashes above average.
The Mets are finishing out a series with the Chicago Cubs on Thursday before going to Tampa over the weekend.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN