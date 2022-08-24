Orioles, Dodgers, Guardians, Reds Top 2022 MLB Farm System Rankings

Jim Callis, Jonathan Mayo and Sam Dykstra of MLB.com have updated the site's farm system rankings for 2022, along with each team's top 30 prospect rankings.

The rankings were last updated in the preseason.

The Baltimore Orioles opened the 2022 season with MLB.com's best farm system. Even after calling up Adley Rutschman and pushing for a playoff spot, the Orioles still have the best farm system in baseball.

The Los Angeles Dodgers made a significant leap from 16th in the 2021 midseason rankings to second in this years midseason rankings.

The Cleveland Guardians also made a significant leap from their preseason rank of 12th to third in the latest rankings.

The Cincinnati Reds collected an impressive haul in the Luis Castillo trade and jumped from 15th to fourth.

Rounding out the rest of the top ten are the Arizona Diamondbacks, Texas Rangers, Pittsburgh Pirates, Tampa Bay Rays, Colorado Rockies and Chicago Cubs.

As for who is at the bottom of the list? The Los Angeles Angels, now available for purchase, are 30th, with the Houston Astros (29th), San Diego Padres (28th), Atlanta Braves (27th), Chicago White Sox (26th) rounding out the bottom five.

Here's a look at MLB.com's full rankings list.

30) Los Angeles Angels

Top 100 Prospects: Logan O’Hoppe, C (No. 67)

29) Houston Astros

Top 100 Prospects: Hunter Brown, RHP (No. 71)

28) San Diego Padres

Top 100 prospects: Jackson Merrill, SS (No. 88); Luis Campusano, C (No. 98)

27) Atlanta Braves

Top 100 Prospects: Vaughn Grissom (No. 79)

26) Chicago White Sox

Top 100 Prospects: Colson Montgomery, SS (No. 60)

25) Philadelphia Phillies

Top 100 Prospects: Andrew Painter, RHP (No. 25), Mick Abel (No. 57)

24) Seattle Mariners

Top 100 Prospects: Harry Ford, C (No. 68)

23) Minnesota Twins

Top 100 Prospects: Brooks Lee, SS (No. 33), Royce Lewis, SS (No. 61), Emmanuel Rodriguez, OF (No. 97)

22) Detroit Tigers

Top 100 prospects: Jackson Jobe, RHP (No. 41); Jace Jung, 2B (No. 74)

21) Kansas City Royals

Top 100 prospects: Gavin Cross, OF (No. 75); Nick Pratto, 1B/OF (No. 84)

20) Toronto Blue Jays

Top 100 prospects: Gabriel Moreno, C (No. 7); Ricky Tiedemann, LHP (No. 34); Orelvis Martinez, SS/3B (No. 73)

19) Milwaukee Brewers

Top 100 prospects: Jackson Chourio, OF (No. 11); Sal Frelick, OF (No. 49); Joey Wiemer, OF (No. 89)

18) San Francisco Giants

Top 100 Prospects: Marco Luciano, SS (No. 17); Kyle Harrison, LHP (No. 22)

17) Oakland Athletics

Top 100 Prospects: Shea Langeliers (No. 36), Tyler Soderstrom (No. 50), Ken Wadichuk, LHP (No. 70), Zack Gelof, 3B (No. 100)

16) Miami Marlins

Top 100 Prospects: Eury Pérez, RHP (No. 10), Max Meyer, RHP (No. 46); Jacob Berry, 3B/OF (No. 52)

15) Washington Nationals

Top 100 prospects: Robert Hassell III, OF (No. 23), Elijah Green, OF (No. 29); James Wood, OF (No. 35); Cade Cavalli, RHP (No. 58)

14) New York Mets

Top 100 prospects: Francisco Álvarez, C (No. 1); Brett Baty, 3B (No. 19); Kevin Parada, C (No. 40); Alex Ramirez, OF (No. 90)

13) St. Louis Cardinals

Top 100 prospects: Jordan Walker, 3B/OF (No. 6); Masyn Winn, SS (No. 54); Gordon Graceffo, RHP (No. 83); Matthew Liberatore, LHP (No. 85); Alec Burleson, OF (No. 93); Tink Hence, RHP (No. 96)

12) New York Yankees

Top 100 Prospects: Anthony Volpe, SS (No. 5); Jasson Dominguez, OF (No. 42); Oswald Peraza, SS (No. 53), Austin Wells, C (No. 87)

11) Boston Red Sox

Top 100 Prospects: Marcelo Mayer, SS (No. 8); Triston Casas (No. 26), Brayan Bello (No. 37)

10) Chicago Cubs

Top 100 Prospects: Pete Crow-Armstrong, OF (No. 31); Brennen Davis, OF (No. 51); Kevin Alcantara, OF (No. 91)

9) Colorado Rockies

Top 100 Prospects: Zac Veen, OF (No. 24); Ezequiel Tovar, SS (No. 28); Adael Amador, SS (No. 64); Drew Romo, C (No. 66)

8) Tampa Bay Rays

Top 100 prospects: Taj Bradley, RHP (No. 21); Curtis Mead, 3B/2B (No. 38); Carson Williams, SS (No. 86)

7) Pittsburgh Pirates

Top 100 Prospects: Henry Davis, C (No. 20); Termarr Johnson, 2B/SS (No. 30), Quinn Priester, RHP (No. 47); Liover Peguero, SS (No. 65); Nick Gonzales, 2B (No. 99)

6) Texas Rangers

Top 100 Prospects: Josh Jung, 3B (No. 39); Jack Leiter, RHP (No. 48), Evan Carter, OF (No. 59); Owen White, RHP (No. 62); Justin Foscue, 2B (No. 82); Brock Porter, RHP (No. 94)

5) Arizona Diamondbacks

Top 100 Prospects: Corbin Carroll, OF (No. 3); Druw Jones, OF (No. 12); Jordan Lawlar, SS (No. 13); Brandon Pfaadt, RHP (No. 95)

4) Cincinnati Reds

Top 100 Prospects: Elly De La Cruz, SS/3B (No. 15), Noelvi Marte, SS (No. 18), Edwin Arroyo, SS (No. 55), Cam Collier, 3B (No. 63), Matt McLain (No. 76)

3) Cleveland Guardians

Top 100 Prospects: Daniel Espino, RHP (No. 16); George Valera, OF (No. 32); Gavin Williams, RHP (No. 56); Brayan Rocchio, SS/2B (No. 72); Bo Naylor, C (No. 78)

2) Los Angeles Dodgers

2022 preseason rank: 5th

2021 midseason rank: 16th

Top 100 prospects: Diego Cartaya, C (No. 9); Bobby Miller, RHP (No. 27); Miguel Vargas, 3B/OF (No. 44); Michael Busch, 2B/OF (No. 45); Andy Pages, OF (No. 69); Ryan Pepiot, RHP (No. 77); Gavin Stone (No. 81)

1) Baltimore Orioles

Top 100 prospects: Gunnar Henderson, SS/3B (No. 2), Grayson Rodriguez, RHP (No. 4), Jackson Holliday, SS (No. 14), Colton Cowser, OF (No. 43), Jordan Westburg, INF (No. 80), DL Hall, LHP (No. 92)