13 Years Ago, Chase Utley Homered Twice in Last World Series Game in Philadelphia

Monday night, the Philadelphia Phillies will be hosting their first World Series game at Citizens Bank Park since Nov. 2, 2009.

It's been 13 years since the city of Philadelphia hosted a World Series game. On Nov. 2, 2009, the Phillies beat the New York Yankees 8-6 in game five of the World Series, forcing a game six in New York.

Phillies second baseman Chase Utley hit two home runs and collected four RBI in the Phillies' victory.

Utley's second home run of the night, in which he hit off Yankees relief pitcher Phil Coke, was his fifth of the World Series, tying Reggie Jackson's record for home runs in a single World Series.

Utley's solo home run put the Phillies up 7-2 in the bottom of the seventh inning.

In the bottom of the first, Phillies shortstop Jimmy Rollins led off with a single to center field off Yankees starting pitcher A.J. Burnett. Burnett hit the next batter, Shane Victorino, with a pitch, putting runners on first and second for Utley, with nobody out.

Utley hit a three-run homer to give the Phillies an early 3-0 lead, and they would not trail for the remainder of the game, going on to win 8-6.

It was the last World Series game that the Phillies had won, prior to their game one 6-5 victory Friday night at Minute Maid Park over the Houston Astros in the 2022 World Series, as the Yankees would go on to win the World Series in game six in New York.

Earlier in the 2009 World Series, Utley tagged two home runs off left-handed pitcher CC Sabathia, becoming the first left-handed hitter since Babe Ruth to hit two home runs off of a lefty in a World Series game.

The Phillies will host game three, game four and game five of the 2022 World Series, beginning Monday night. The Phillies have not lost a home playoff game yet this postseason, going a flawless 5-0 through the National League Division Series and National League Championship Series.

The series is tied 1-1. In both the NLDS and the NLCS, the Phillies split the first two games on the road, then swept the remainder of the series at home.

If the Phillies can remain perfect at Citizens Bank Park, the World Series will be over by Wednesday night.

If there is a need for a game six, it will be played Friday night and game seven would follow Saturday, if necessary.

