PHOTO GALLERY: 2022 MLB All-Star Game

LOS ANGELES — On Tuesday night, the American League won the 2022 MLB All-Star Game 3-2 for the ninth season in a row for its 21st victory out of the last 25 Midsummer Classics.

Take a look at 22 photos from Fastball's partner USA Today to get a closer look at Dodger Stadium, both teams standing up for cancer, and of course, Giancarlo Stanton's MVP celebration watched by an average 7.1 million viewers as the most-watched program on television Tuesday night.

The National League looked promising with a two-run advantage going into the fourth inning, but thanks to the Yankees' rightfielder Stanton, the narrative flipped, and it flipped fast.

Stanton hit a 457-foot two-run homer to left center to tie it up. To make matters more special, he grew up going to Dodgers games and attended Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks relatively close to the stadium.

In fact, Stanton said he used to sit in left field and scalp tickets to afford the games as a kid, so hitting one beyond any National League players' reach into the spot where he grew up desperately looking for tickets was a shot to remember.

Stanton joins four other players to win a league MVP award, Home Run Derby, and now an All-Star Game MVP honor.

The next batter, Twins' Byron Buxton, hit a home run off of a fastball for the 3-2 lead.

Stanton ended up winning the MVP award joining former Yankees players Mariano Rivera and Derek Jeter in the elite group.