MLB DRAFT: Rounds 3-10 Monday Results

Welcome to Day Two of the 2022 MLB draft held in Los Angeles during All-Star Week. Sunday night consisted of Round one, Competitive Balance Round A, Round two, Competitive Round B and six second round compensation picks with the Orioles selecting Jackson Holliday as the No. 1 overall pick.

On Monday, rounds 3-10 took place, and we have the full breakdown below. So far, 316 picks have been made, and 300 more are to come on Tuesday, July 19 in rounds 11-20.

Third round

81. Orioles: Nolan McLean, P, Oklahoma State

82. Diamondbacks: Nate Savino, P, Virginia

83. Pirates: Jack Brannigan, two-way player, Notre Dame

84. Nationals: Trey Lipscomb, 3B, Tennessee

85. Marlins: Karson Milbrandt, P, Liberty Senior HS (MO)

86. Cubs: Christopher Paciolla, SS, Temecula Valley HS (CA)

87. Royals: Mason Barnett, P, Auburn

88. Rockies: Carson Palmquist, P, Miami

89. Angels: Ben Joyce, P, Tennessee

90. Mets: Brandon Sproat, P, Florida

91. Padres: Henry Williams, P, Duke

92. Guardians: Joe Lampe, OF, Arizona State

93. Phillies: Gabriel Rincones Jr., OF, Florida Atlantic

94. Reds: Bryce Hubbart, P, Florida State

95. Athletics: Colby Thomas, OF, Mercer

96. Braves: Drake Baldwin, C, Missouri State

97. Cardinals: Pete Hansen, P, Texas

98. Blue Jays: Alan Roden, OF, Creighton

99. Red Sox: Dalton Rogers, P, Southern Miss

100. Yankees: Trystan Vrieling, P, Gonzaga

101. White Sox: Jonathan Cannon, P, Georgia

102. Brewers: Dylan O'Rae, SS, Northern Collegiate Institute (ON)

103. Astros: Michael Knorr, P, Coastal Carolina

104. Rays: Trevor Martin, P, Oklahoma State

105. Dodgers: Alex Freeland, SS, Central Florida

106. Giants: William Kempner, P, Gonzaga

Fourth round

107. Orioles: Silas Ardoin, C, Texas

108. Diamondbacks: Dylan Ray, P, Alabama

109. Rangers: Brock Porter, P, St. Mary's Prep HS (MI)

110. Pirates: Michael Kennedy, P, Troy HS (NY)

111. Nationals: Brenner Cox, OF, Rock Hill HS (TX)

112. Marlins: Marcus Johnson, P, Duke

113. Cubs: Nazier Mule, P, Passaic Tech HS (NJ)

114. Twins: Andrew Morris, P, Texas Tech

115. Royals: Steven Zobac, P, California

116. Rockies: Ryan Ritter, SS, Kentucky

117. Tigers: Troy Melton, P, San Diego State

118. Angels: Jake Madden, P, Northwest Florida State

119. Mets: Jacob Reimer, 3B, Yucaipa HS (CA)

120. Padres: Lamar King Jr., C, Calvert Hall HS (MD)

121. Guardians: Nate Furman, 2B, UNC Charlotte

122. Phillies: Alex McFarlane, P, Miami

123. Reds: Kenya Huggins, P, Chipola College

124. Athletics: Jacob Watters, P, West Virginia

125. Braves: David McCabe, 3B, UNC Charlotte

126. Mariners: Ashton Izzi, P, Oswego East HS (IL)

127. Cardinals: Jimmy Crooks III, C, Oklahoma

128. Blue Jays: Ryan Jennings, P, Louisiana Tech

129. Red Sox: Chase Meidroth, SS, San Diego

130. Yankees: Anthony Hall, OF, Oregon

131. White Sox: Jordan Sprinkle, SS, UC Santa Barbara

132. Brewers: Matthew Wood, C, Penn State

133. Astros: Trey Dombroski III, P, Monmouth

134. Rays: Dominic Keegan, C, Vanderbilt

135. Dodgers: Nick Biddison, OF, Virginia Tech

136. Giants: Spencer Miles, P, Missouri

Fifth round

137. Orioles: Trace Bright, P, Auburn

138. Diamondbacks: Andrew Pintar, SS, BYU

139. Rangers: Chandler Pollard, OF, Woodward Academy HS (GA)

140. Pirates: Tres Gonzalez, OF, Georgia Tech

141. Nationals: Jaren McKenzie, OF, Baylor

142. Marlins: Josh White, P, California

143. Cubs: Brandon Birdsell, P, Texas Tech

144. Twins: Ben Ross, SS, Notre Dame College

145. Royals: Hunter Patterson, P, Central Florida

146. Rockies: Connor Staine, P, Central Florida

147. Tigers: Luke Gold, 3B, Boston College

148. Angels: Sonny DiChiara, 1B, Auburn

149. Mets: D'Andre Smith, SS, USC

150. Padres: Nathan Martorella, 1B, California

151. Guardians: Guy Lipscomb Jr., OF, Belmont

152. Phillies: Orion Kerkering, P, South Florida

153. Reds: Cade Hunter, C, Virginia Tech

154. Athletics: Jack Perkins, P, Indiana

155. Braves: Ignacio Alvarez, 3B, Riverside CC

156. Mariners: Reid VanScoter, P, Coastal Carolina

157. Cardinals: Victor Scott II, OF, West Virginia

158. Blue Jays: Mason Fluhart, P, Liberty

159. Red Sox: Noah Dean, P, Old Dominion

160. Yankees: Eric Reyzelman, P, LSU

161. White Sox: Tyler Schweitzer, P, Ball State

162. Brewers: Will Rudy, P, Cal Poly

163. Astros: Nolan DeVos, P, Davidson

164. Rays: Jalen Battles, SS, Arkansas

165. Dodgers: Sean McLain, SS, Arizona State

166. Giants: Liam Simon, P, Notre Dame

Sixth round

167. Orioles: Douglas Hodo III, OF, Texas

168. Diamondbacks: Will Mabrey, P, Tennessee

169. Rangers: Tommy Specht, OF, Wahlert HS (IA)

170. Pirates: Derek Diamond, P, Ole Miss

171. Nationals: Nathaniel Ochoa Leyva, SS, Notre Dame Catholic SS (ON)

172. Marlins: Jared Poland, P, Louisville

173. Cubs: Will Frisch, P, Oregon State

174. Twins: Jorel Ortega, 2B, Tennessee

175. Royals: Hayden Dunhurst, C, Ole Miss

176. Rockies: Michael Prosecky, P, Louisville

177. Tigers: Danny Seretti, SS, North Carolina

178. Angels: Victor Mederos, P, Oklahoma State

179. Mets: Tyler Stuart, P, Southern Miss

180. Padres: Jakob Marsee, OF, Central Michigan

181. Guardians: Dylan DeLucia P, Ole Miss

182. Phillies: Mavis Graves, P, Eastside HS (SC)

183. Reds: Zach Maxwell, P, Georgia Tech

184. Athletics: Brennan Milone, 3B, South Carolina

185. Braves: Seth Keller, P, Hanover HS (VA)

186. Mariners: Josh Hood, SS, NC State

187. Cardinals: Max Rajcic, P, UCLA

188. Blue Jays: T.J. Brock, P, Ohio State

189. Red Sox: Alex Hoppe, P, UNC Greensboro

190. Yankees: Chase Hampton, P, Texas Tech

191. White Sox: Eric Adler, P, Wake Forest

192. Brewers: Tyler Woessner, P, Central Arizona College

193. Astros: Collin Price, C, Mercer

194. Rays: Gary Gill Hill, P, John F. Kennedy Catholic HS (NY)

195. Dodgers: Logan Wagner, SS, P27 Academy (SC)

196. Giants: Hayden Birdsong, P, Eastern Illinois

Seventh round

197. Orioles: Preston Johnson, P, Mississippi State

198. Diamondbacks: Demetroi Crisantes, SS, Nogales HS (AZ)

199. Rangers: Luis Ramirez, P, Long Beach State

200. Pirates: J.P. Massey, P, Minnesota

201. Nationals: Riley Cornelio, P, TCU

202. Marlins: Kyle Crigger, P, Louisiana Tech

203. Cubs: Nick Hull, P, Grand Canyon

204. Twins: Kyle Jones, P, Toledo

205. Royals: Mack Anglin, P, Clemson

206. Rockies: Kody Huff, C, Stanford

207. Tigers: Seth Stephenson, OF, Tennessee

208. Angels: Roman Phansalkar, P, Oklahoma State

209. Mets: Jonah Tong, P, Bill Crothers SS (ON)

210. Padres: Nick Vogt, OF, UC Santa Barbara

211. Guardians: Javier Santos, P, Georgia Premier Academy (GA)

212. Phillies: Caleb Ricketts, C, San Diego

213. Reds: Trey Faltine, SS, Texas

214. Athletics: Yeniel Laboy, 3B, Carlos Beltran Baseball Academy (PR)

215. Braves: Adam Maier, P, Oregon

216. Mariners: Hogan Windish, 2B, UNC Greensboro

217. Cardinals: Alex Iadisernia, OF, Elon

218. Blue Jays: Peyton Williams, 1B, Iowa

219. Red Sox: Caleb Bolden, P, TCU

220. Yankees: Cam Schlittler, P, Northeastern

221. White Sox: Mark McLaughlin, P, Tennessee

222. Brewers: Ben Metzinger, 3B, Louisville

223. Astros: A.J. Blubaugh, P, Milwaukee

224. Rays: Blake Robertson, 1B, Oklahoma

225. Dodgers: Christopher Campos, SS, St. Mary's

226. Giants: Zach Morgan, C, Fresno State

Eighth round

227. Orioles: Cameron Weston, P, Michigan

228. Diamondbacks: Adrian Rodriguez, SS, International Baseball Academy (PR)

229. Rangers: Matt Brosky, P, Youngstown State

230. Pirates: Cy Nielson, P, BYU

231. Nationals: Chance Huff, P, Georgia Tech

232. Marlins: Dale Stanavich, P, Rutgers

233. Cubs: Mason McGwire, P, Capistrano Valley HS (CA)

234. Twins: Zebby Matthews, P, Western Carolina

235. Royals: Wesley Scott, P, Walters State CC

236. Rockies: Davis Palermo, P, North Carolina

237. Tigers: Jake Miller, P, Valparaiso

238. Angels: Dylan Phillips, two-way player, Kansas State

239. Mets: Dylan Terbrake, P, Creighton

240. Padres: Griffin Doersching, 1B, Oklahoma State

241. Guardians: Jackson Humphries, P, Fuquay-Varina HS (NC)

242. Phillies: Alex Rao, P, Notre Dame

243. Reds: Chris McElvain, P, Vanderbilt

244. Athletics: Micah Dallas, P, Texas A&M

245. Braves: Jason Franks, P, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo

246. Mariners: Tatem Levins, C, Pittsburgh

247. Cardinals: Cade Winquest, P, Texas-Arlington

248. Blue Jays: Dylan Rock, OF, Texas A&M

249. Red Sox: Jonathan Brand, P, Miami (Ohio)

250. Yankees: Brett Barrera, SS, Stanford

251. White Sox: Mario Camilletti, 2B, Central Michigan

252. Brewers: Nate Peterson, P, Illinois-Chicago

253. Astros: Tyler Guilfoil, P, Kentucky

254. Rays: Sean Harney, P, Kentucky

255. Dodgers: Taylor Young, 2B, Louisiana Tech

256. Giants: Wade Meckler, OF, Oregon State

Ninth round

257. Orioles: Adam Crampton, SS, Stanford

258. Diamondbacks: Gavin Logan, C, Oregon State

259. Rangers: Griffin Cheney, SS, Georgia State

260. Pirates: Mike Walsh, P, Yale

261. Nationals: Maxwell Romero Jr., C, Miami

262. Marlins: Evan Taylor, P, Arkansas

263. Cubs: Connor Noland, P, Arkansas

264. Twins: Cory Lewis, P, UC Santa Barbara

265. Royals: Brandon Johnson, P, Ole Miss

266. Rockies: Brad Cumbest, OF, N/A

267. Tigers: Andrew Jenkins, 1B, Georgia Tech

268. Angels: Joe Stewart, OF, Michigan

269. Mets: Chase Estep, 3B, Kentucky

270. Padres: Dylan Nedved, P, Iowa

271. Guardians: Austin Peterson, P, UConn

272. Phillies: Chad Castillo, OF, California Baptist University

273. Reds: Rob Hensey, P, Monmouth

274. Athletics: Caeden Trenkle, OF, Oklahoma State

275. Braves: Cory Acton, 2B, Georgia

276. Mariners: Tyler Gough, P, JSerra Catholic HS (CA)

277. Cardinals: Joseph King, P, California

278. Blue Jays: Devereaux Harrison, P, Long Beach State

279. Red Sox: Brooks Brannon, C, Randleman HS (NC)

280. Yankees: Matt Keating, P, USC

281. White Sox: Michael Turner, C, Arkansas

282. Brewers: Tayden Hall, C, State College of Florida Manatee-Sarasota

283. Astros: Brett Billis, P, Portland

284. Rays: Chris Villaman, P, NC State

285. Dodgers: Brandon Neeck, P, Virginia

286. Giants: Jack Choate, P, Assumption College

10th round

287. Orioles: Wyatt Cheney, P, McLennan CC

288. Diamondbacks: Brett Johnson, OF, Southern Illinois-Edwardsville

289. Rangers: Josh Hatcher, OF, Kennesaw State

290. Pirates: Tanner Tredaway, OF, Oklahoma

291. Nationals: Murphy Stehly, 3B, Texas

292. Marlins: Cade Gibson, P, Louisiana Tech

293. Cubs: Brody McCullough, P, Wingate

294. Twins: Dalton Shuffield, SS, Texas State

295. Royals: Levi Usher, OF, Louisville

296. Rockies: Zach Agnos, P, East Carolina

297. Tigers: Trevin Michael, P, Oklahoma

298. Angels: Matt Courtney, 1B, Old Dominion

299. Mets: Zebulon Vermillion, P, Arkansas

300. Padres: Jackson Smeltz, P, Purdue

301. Guardians: Jacob Zibin, P, TNXL Academy (FL)

302. Phillies: Gustavo Sosa, C, South Mountain CCc

303. Reds: Brody Jessee, P, Gonzaga

304. Athletics: Brock Rodden, 2B, Wichita State

305. Braves: Andrew Keck, C, Southeast Missouri State

306. Mariners: Bill Knight, OF, Mercer

307. Cardinals: Tanner Jacobson, P, Queens University of Charlotte

308. Blue Jays: Ian Churchill, P, San Diego

309. Red Sox: Isaac Coffey, P, Oral Roberts

310. Yankees: Will Brian, P, Eastern Kentucky

311. White Sox: Tim Elko, 1B, Ole Miss

312. Brewers: Brian Fitzpatrick, P, Rutgers

313. Astros: Zach Cole Jr., OF, Ball State

314. Rays: Cade Halemanu, P, Hawaii

315. Dodgers: Simon Reid, C, Westmont College

316. Giants: John Bertrand, P, Notre Dame