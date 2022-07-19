MLB DRAFT: Rounds 3-10 Monday Results
Welcome to Day Two of the 2022 MLB draft held in Los Angeles during All-Star Week. Sunday night consisted of Round one, Competitive Balance Round A, Round two, Competitive Round B and six second round compensation picks with the Orioles selecting Jackson Holliday as the No. 1 overall pick.
On Monday, rounds 3-10 took place, and we have the full breakdown below. So far, 316 picks have been made, and 300 more are to come on Tuesday, July 19 in rounds 11-20.
Third round
81. Orioles: Nolan McLean, P, Oklahoma State
82. Diamondbacks: Nate Savino, P, Virginia
83. Pirates: Jack Brannigan, two-way player, Notre Dame
84. Nationals: Trey Lipscomb, 3B, Tennessee
85. Marlins: Karson Milbrandt, P, Liberty Senior HS (MO)
86. Cubs: Christopher Paciolla, SS, Temecula Valley HS (CA)
87. Royals: Mason Barnett, P, Auburn
88. Rockies: Carson Palmquist, P, Miami
89. Angels: Ben Joyce, P, Tennessee
90. Mets: Brandon Sproat, P, Florida
91. Padres: Henry Williams, P, Duke
92. Guardians: Joe Lampe, OF, Arizona State
93. Phillies: Gabriel Rincones Jr., OF, Florida Atlantic
94. Reds: Bryce Hubbart, P, Florida State
95. Athletics: Colby Thomas, OF, Mercer
96. Braves: Drake Baldwin, C, Missouri State
97. Cardinals: Pete Hansen, P, Texas
98. Blue Jays: Alan Roden, OF, Creighton
99. Red Sox: Dalton Rogers, P, Southern Miss
100. Yankees: Trystan Vrieling, P, Gonzaga
101. White Sox: Jonathan Cannon, P, Georgia
102. Brewers: Dylan O'Rae, SS, Northern Collegiate Institute (ON)
103. Astros: Michael Knorr, P, Coastal Carolina
104. Rays: Trevor Martin, P, Oklahoma State
105. Dodgers: Alex Freeland, SS, Central Florida
106. Giants: William Kempner, P, Gonzaga
Fourth round
107. Orioles: Silas Ardoin, C, Texas
108. Diamondbacks: Dylan Ray, P, Alabama
109. Rangers: Brock Porter, P, St. Mary's Prep HS (MI)
110. Pirates: Michael Kennedy, P, Troy HS (NY)
111. Nationals: Brenner Cox, OF, Rock Hill HS (TX)
112. Marlins: Marcus Johnson, P, Duke
113. Cubs: Nazier Mule, P, Passaic Tech HS (NJ)
114. Twins: Andrew Morris, P, Texas Tech
115. Royals: Steven Zobac, P, California
116. Rockies: Ryan Ritter, SS, Kentucky
117. Tigers: Troy Melton, P, San Diego State
118. Angels: Jake Madden, P, Northwest Florida State
119. Mets: Jacob Reimer, 3B, Yucaipa HS (CA)
120. Padres: Lamar King Jr., C, Calvert Hall HS (MD)
121. Guardians: Nate Furman, 2B, UNC Charlotte
122. Phillies: Alex McFarlane, P, Miami
123. Reds: Kenya Huggins, P, Chipola College
124. Athletics: Jacob Watters, P, West Virginia
125. Braves: David McCabe, 3B, UNC Charlotte
126. Mariners: Ashton Izzi, P, Oswego East HS (IL)
127. Cardinals: Jimmy Crooks III, C, Oklahoma
128. Blue Jays: Ryan Jennings, P, Louisiana Tech
129. Red Sox: Chase Meidroth, SS, San Diego
130. Yankees: Anthony Hall, OF, Oregon
131. White Sox: Jordan Sprinkle, SS, UC Santa Barbara
132. Brewers: Matthew Wood, C, Penn State
133. Astros: Trey Dombroski III, P, Monmouth
134. Rays: Dominic Keegan, C, Vanderbilt
135. Dodgers: Nick Biddison, OF, Virginia Tech
136. Giants: Spencer Miles, P, Missouri
Fifth round
137. Orioles: Trace Bright, P, Auburn
138. Diamondbacks: Andrew Pintar, SS, BYU
139. Rangers: Chandler Pollard, OF, Woodward Academy HS (GA)
140. Pirates: Tres Gonzalez, OF, Georgia Tech
141. Nationals: Jaren McKenzie, OF, Baylor
142. Marlins: Josh White, P, California
143. Cubs: Brandon Birdsell, P, Texas Tech
144. Twins: Ben Ross, SS, Notre Dame College
145. Royals: Hunter Patterson, P, Central Florida
146. Rockies: Connor Staine, P, Central Florida
147. Tigers: Luke Gold, 3B, Boston College
148. Angels: Sonny DiChiara, 1B, Auburn
149. Mets: D'Andre Smith, SS, USC
150. Padres: Nathan Martorella, 1B, California
151. Guardians: Guy Lipscomb Jr., OF, Belmont
152. Phillies: Orion Kerkering, P, South Florida
153. Reds: Cade Hunter, C, Virginia Tech
154. Athletics: Jack Perkins, P, Indiana
155. Braves: Ignacio Alvarez, 3B, Riverside CC
156. Mariners: Reid VanScoter, P, Coastal Carolina
157. Cardinals: Victor Scott II, OF, West Virginia
158. Blue Jays: Mason Fluhart, P, Liberty
159. Red Sox: Noah Dean, P, Old Dominion
160. Yankees: Eric Reyzelman, P, LSU
161. White Sox: Tyler Schweitzer, P, Ball State
162. Brewers: Will Rudy, P, Cal Poly
163. Astros: Nolan DeVos, P, Davidson
164. Rays: Jalen Battles, SS, Arkansas
165. Dodgers: Sean McLain, SS, Arizona State
166. Giants: Liam Simon, P, Notre Dame
Sixth round
167. Orioles: Douglas Hodo III, OF, Texas
168. Diamondbacks: Will Mabrey, P, Tennessee
169. Rangers: Tommy Specht, OF, Wahlert HS (IA)
170. Pirates: Derek Diamond, P, Ole Miss
171. Nationals: Nathaniel Ochoa Leyva, SS, Notre Dame Catholic SS (ON)
172. Marlins: Jared Poland, P, Louisville
173. Cubs: Will Frisch, P, Oregon State
174. Twins: Jorel Ortega, 2B, Tennessee
175. Royals: Hayden Dunhurst, C, Ole Miss
176. Rockies: Michael Prosecky, P, Louisville
177. Tigers: Danny Seretti, SS, North Carolina
178. Angels: Victor Mederos, P, Oklahoma State
179. Mets: Tyler Stuart, P, Southern Miss
180. Padres: Jakob Marsee, OF, Central Michigan
181. Guardians: Dylan DeLucia P, Ole Miss
182. Phillies: Mavis Graves, P, Eastside HS (SC)
183. Reds: Zach Maxwell, P, Georgia Tech
184. Athletics: Brennan Milone, 3B, South Carolina
185. Braves: Seth Keller, P, Hanover HS (VA)
186. Mariners: Josh Hood, SS, NC State
187. Cardinals: Max Rajcic, P, UCLA
188. Blue Jays: T.J. Brock, P, Ohio State
189. Red Sox: Alex Hoppe, P, UNC Greensboro
190. Yankees: Chase Hampton, P, Texas Tech
191. White Sox: Eric Adler, P, Wake Forest
192. Brewers: Tyler Woessner, P, Central Arizona College
193. Astros: Collin Price, C, Mercer
194. Rays: Gary Gill Hill, P, John F. Kennedy Catholic HS (NY)
195. Dodgers: Logan Wagner, SS, P27 Academy (SC)
196. Giants: Hayden Birdsong, P, Eastern Illinois
Seventh round
197. Orioles: Preston Johnson, P, Mississippi State
198. Diamondbacks: Demetroi Crisantes, SS, Nogales HS (AZ)
199. Rangers: Luis Ramirez, P, Long Beach State
200. Pirates: J.P. Massey, P, Minnesota
201. Nationals: Riley Cornelio, P, TCU
202. Marlins: Kyle Crigger, P, Louisiana Tech
203. Cubs: Nick Hull, P, Grand Canyon
204. Twins: Kyle Jones, P, Toledo
205. Royals: Mack Anglin, P, Clemson
206. Rockies: Kody Huff, C, Stanford
207. Tigers: Seth Stephenson, OF, Tennessee
208. Angels: Roman Phansalkar, P, Oklahoma State
209. Mets: Jonah Tong, P, Bill Crothers SS (ON)
210. Padres: Nick Vogt, OF, UC Santa Barbara
211. Guardians: Javier Santos, P, Georgia Premier Academy (GA)
212. Phillies: Caleb Ricketts, C, San Diego
213. Reds: Trey Faltine, SS, Texas
214. Athletics: Yeniel Laboy, 3B, Carlos Beltran Baseball Academy (PR)
215. Braves: Adam Maier, P, Oregon
216. Mariners: Hogan Windish, 2B, UNC Greensboro
217. Cardinals: Alex Iadisernia, OF, Elon
218. Blue Jays: Peyton Williams, 1B, Iowa
219. Red Sox: Caleb Bolden, P, TCU
220. Yankees: Cam Schlittler, P, Northeastern
221. White Sox: Mark McLaughlin, P, Tennessee
222. Brewers: Ben Metzinger, 3B, Louisville
223. Astros: A.J. Blubaugh, P, Milwaukee
224. Rays: Blake Robertson, 1B, Oklahoma
225. Dodgers: Christopher Campos, SS, St. Mary's
226. Giants: Zach Morgan, C, Fresno State
Eighth round
227. Orioles: Cameron Weston, P, Michigan
228. Diamondbacks: Adrian Rodriguez, SS, International Baseball Academy (PR)
229. Rangers: Matt Brosky, P, Youngstown State
230. Pirates: Cy Nielson, P, BYU
231. Nationals: Chance Huff, P, Georgia Tech
232. Marlins: Dale Stanavich, P, Rutgers
233. Cubs: Mason McGwire, P, Capistrano Valley HS (CA)
234. Twins: Zebby Matthews, P, Western Carolina
235. Royals: Wesley Scott, P, Walters State CC
236. Rockies: Davis Palermo, P, North Carolina
237. Tigers: Jake Miller, P, Valparaiso
238. Angels: Dylan Phillips, two-way player, Kansas State
239. Mets: Dylan Terbrake, P, Creighton
240. Padres: Griffin Doersching, 1B, Oklahoma State
241. Guardians: Jackson Humphries, P, Fuquay-Varina HS (NC)
242. Phillies: Alex Rao, P, Notre Dame
243. Reds: Chris McElvain, P, Vanderbilt
244. Athletics: Micah Dallas, P, Texas A&M
245. Braves: Jason Franks, P, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo
246. Mariners: Tatem Levins, C, Pittsburgh
247. Cardinals: Cade Winquest, P, Texas-Arlington
248. Blue Jays: Dylan Rock, OF, Texas A&M
249. Red Sox: Jonathan Brand, P, Miami (Ohio)
250. Yankees: Brett Barrera, SS, Stanford
251. White Sox: Mario Camilletti, 2B, Central Michigan
252. Brewers: Nate Peterson, P, Illinois-Chicago
253. Astros: Tyler Guilfoil, P, Kentucky
254. Rays: Sean Harney, P, Kentucky
255. Dodgers: Taylor Young, 2B, Louisiana Tech
256. Giants: Wade Meckler, OF, Oregon State
Ninth round
257. Orioles: Adam Crampton, SS, Stanford
258. Diamondbacks: Gavin Logan, C, Oregon State
259. Rangers: Griffin Cheney, SS, Georgia State
260. Pirates: Mike Walsh, P, Yale
261. Nationals: Maxwell Romero Jr., C, Miami
262. Marlins: Evan Taylor, P, Arkansas
263. Cubs: Connor Noland, P, Arkansas
264. Twins: Cory Lewis, P, UC Santa Barbara
265. Royals: Brandon Johnson, P, Ole Miss
266. Rockies: Brad Cumbest, OF, N/A
267. Tigers: Andrew Jenkins, 1B, Georgia Tech
268. Angels: Joe Stewart, OF, Michigan
269. Mets: Chase Estep, 3B, Kentucky
270. Padres: Dylan Nedved, P, Iowa
271. Guardians: Austin Peterson, P, UConn
272. Phillies: Chad Castillo, OF, California Baptist University
273. Reds: Rob Hensey, P, Monmouth
274. Athletics: Caeden Trenkle, OF, Oklahoma State
275. Braves: Cory Acton, 2B, Georgia
276. Mariners: Tyler Gough, P, JSerra Catholic HS (CA)
277. Cardinals: Joseph King, P, California
278. Blue Jays: Devereaux Harrison, P, Long Beach State
279. Red Sox: Brooks Brannon, C, Randleman HS (NC)
280. Yankees: Matt Keating, P, USC
281. White Sox: Michael Turner, C, Arkansas
282. Brewers: Tayden Hall, C, State College of Florida Manatee-Sarasota
283. Astros: Brett Billis, P, Portland
284. Rays: Chris Villaman, P, NC State
285. Dodgers: Brandon Neeck, P, Virginia
286. Giants: Jack Choate, P, Assumption College
10th round
287. Orioles: Wyatt Cheney, P, McLennan CC
288. Diamondbacks: Brett Johnson, OF, Southern Illinois-Edwardsville
289. Rangers: Josh Hatcher, OF, Kennesaw State
290. Pirates: Tanner Tredaway, OF, Oklahoma
291. Nationals: Murphy Stehly, 3B, Texas
292. Marlins: Cade Gibson, P, Louisiana Tech
293. Cubs: Brody McCullough, P, Wingate
294. Twins: Dalton Shuffield, SS, Texas State
295. Royals: Levi Usher, OF, Louisville
296. Rockies: Zach Agnos, P, East Carolina
297. Tigers: Trevin Michael, P, Oklahoma
298. Angels: Matt Courtney, 1B, Old Dominion
299. Mets: Zebulon Vermillion, P, Arkansas
300. Padres: Jackson Smeltz, P, Purdue
301. Guardians: Jacob Zibin, P, TNXL Academy (FL)
302. Phillies: Gustavo Sosa, C, South Mountain CCc
303. Reds: Brody Jessee, P, Gonzaga
304. Athletics: Brock Rodden, 2B, Wichita State
305. Braves: Andrew Keck, C, Southeast Missouri State
306. Mariners: Bill Knight, OF, Mercer
307. Cardinals: Tanner Jacobson, P, Queens University of Charlotte
308. Blue Jays: Ian Churchill, P, San Diego
309. Red Sox: Isaac Coffey, P, Oral Roberts
310. Yankees: Will Brian, P, Eastern Kentucky
311. White Sox: Tim Elko, 1B, Ole Miss
312. Brewers: Brian Fitzpatrick, P, Rutgers
313. Astros: Zach Cole Jr., OF, Ball State
314. Rays: Cade Halemanu, P, Hawaii
315. Dodgers: Simon Reid, C, Westmont College
316. Giants: John Bertrand, P, Notre Dame