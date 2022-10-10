2022 MLB Playoffs: American League, National League Division Series Preview

Jason Romano, director of media at Sports Spectrum and the host of the Sports Spectrum Podcast visits the Jack Vita Show to recap the first weekend of Major League Baseball playoff action and preview this week's American League and National League Division Series matchups.

Jason is a lifelong New York Mets fan. He shares his take on what happened to the Mets down the stretch of the season, why they didn't win the National League East, and why they will not be playing in the NLDS.

The Mets fell to the San Diego Padres 6-0 in game three of the National League Wild Card Series. The Padres picked up their first playoff series victory in front of fans since 1998. They advance to the NLDS and will play the number-one seeded Los Angeles Dodgers. It will be one of four Division Series that are interdivision matchups, as the Philadelphia Phillies will play the Atlanta Braves and the Seattle Mariners will play the Houston Astros. The Cleveland Guardians will take on the New York Yankees in the other ALDS series.

The Seattle Mariners swept the Toronto Blue Jays in Toronto over the weekend to win their first playoff series since 2001. How will they fare against their division rival? The Phillies swept the St. Louis Cardinals over the weekend in St. Louis, winning their first postseason series since 2010. Do the fighting Phils have a fighting chance against the Braves?

How will a series between the team with baseball's third-highest payroll — the Yankees — and baseball's team with the third-lowest payroll — the Guardians — shake out? The Guardians walked off the Tampa Bay Rays in the 15th inning Saturday.

Jason and Jack break it all down!

Follow Jason on Twitter ( @ jasonromano ), subscribe to the Sports Spectrum Podcast, and buy Jason's books Live to Forgive: Moving Forward When Those We Love Hurt Us and The Uniform of Leadership: Lessons on True Success from My ESPN Life on Amazon.

