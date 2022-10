2022 MLB Playoffs: Full Bracket, Broadcast Schedule and Game Times

With one day remaining in the regular season, all 12 Major League Baseball playoff spots have been clinched, and all seeds and matchups have been determined.

Below is a look at the 2022 MLB postseason bracket and schedule, complete with game times.

Wild Card Series (best-of-three) - All games on ESPN, ESPN 2 or ABC

Friday, Oct. 7:

12:07 p.m. ET #6 Tampa Bay Rays at #3 Cleveland Guardians, Game 1 (ESPN)

2:07 p.m. ET #6 Philadelphia Phillies at #3 St. Louis Cardinals, Game 1 (ABC)

4:07 p.m. ET #5 Seattle Mariners at #4 Toronto Blue Jays, Game 1 (ESPN)

8:07 p.m. ET #5 San Diego Padres at #4 New York Mets, Game 1 (ESPN)

Saturday, Oct. 8:

12:07 p.m. ET #6 Tampa Bay Rays at #3 Cleveland Guardians, Game 2 (ESPN 2)

4:07 p.m. ET #5 Seattle Mariners at #4 Toronto Blue Jays, Game 2 (ESPN)

7:37 p.m. ET #5 San Diego Padres at #4 New York Mets, Game 2 (ESPN)

8:37 p.m. ET #6 Philadelphia Phillies at #3 St. Louis Cardinals, Game 2 (ESPN 2)

Sunday, Oct. 9:

2:07 p.m. ET (subject to change) #5 Seattle Mariners at #4 Toronto Blue Jays, Game 3, if necessary (ABC)

4:07 p.m. ET #6 Tampa Bay Rays at #3 Cleveland Guardians, Game 3, if necessary (ESPN)

7:37 p.m. ET #5 San Diego Padres at #4 New York Mets, Game 3, if necessary (ESPN)

8:37 p.m. ET (or 7:30 p.m. ET if Mets-Padres series is over) #6 Philadelphia Phillies at #3 St. Louis Cardinals, Game 3, if necessary (ESPN)

Monday, Oct. 10: Off-day

League Division Series (best-of-five)

Tuesday, Oct. 11:

Game time TBD (Winner of #5 San Diego Padres versus #4 New York Mets) at #1 Los Angeles Dodgers, Game 1 (Fox or FS1)

(Game time TBD Winner of #6 Philadelphia Phillies versus #3 St. Louis Cardinals) at #2 Atlanta Braves, Game 1 (Fox or FS1)

Game time TBD (Winner of #5 Seattle Mariners versus #4 Toronto Blue Jays) at #1 Houston Astros, Game 1 (TBS)

Game time TBD (Winner of #6 Tampa Bay Rays versus #3 Seattle Mariners) at #2 New York Yankees, Game 1 (TBS)

Wednesday, Oct. 12:

Game time TBD (Winner of #5 San Diego Padres versus #4 New York Mets) at #1 Los Angeles Dodgers, Game 2 (Fox or FS1)

Game time TBD (Winner of #6 Philadelphia Phillies versus #3 St. Louis Cardinals) at #2 Atlanta Braves, Game 2 (Fox or FS1)

Thursday, Oct. 13:

Game time TBD (Winner of #5 Seattle Mariners versus #4 Toronto Blue Jays) at #1 Houston Astros, Game 2 (TBS)

Game time TBD (Winner of #6 Tampa Bay Rays versus #3 Seattle Mariners) at #2 New York Yankees, Game 2 (TBS)

Friday, Oct. 14:

Game time TBD #1 Los Angeles Dodgers at (Winner of #5 San Diego Padres versus #4 New York Mets), Game 3 (Fox or FS1)

Game time TBD #2 Atlanta Braves at (Winner of #6 Philadelphia Phillies versus #3 St. Louis Cardinals), Game 3 (Fox or FS1)

Saturday, Oct. 15:

Game time TBD #1 Los Angeles Dodgers at (Winner of #5 San Diego Padres versus #4 New York Mets), Game 4, if necessary (FS1)

Game time TBD #2 Atlanta Braves at (Winner of #6 Philadelphia Phillies versus #3 St. Louis Cardinals), Game 4, if necessary (FS1)

Game time TBD #1 Houston Astros at (Winner of #5 Seattle Mariners versus #4 Toronto Blue Jays), Game 3 (TBS)

Game time TBD #2 New York Yankees at (Winner of #6 Tampa Bay Rays versus #3 Cleveland Guardians), Game 3 (TBS)

Sunday, Oct. 16:

Game time TBD #1 Houston Astros at (Winner of #5 Seattle Mariners versus #4 Toronto Blue Jays), Game 4, if necessary (TBS)

Game time TBD #2 New York Yankees at (Winner of #6 Tampa Bay Rays versus #3 Cleveland Guardians), Game 4, if necessary (TBS)

Game time TBD (Winner of #5 San Diego Padres versus #4 New York Mets) at #1 Los Angeles Dodgers, Game 5, if necessary (Fox or FS1)

Game time TBD (Winner of #6 Philadelphia Phillies versus #3 St. Louis Cardinals) at #2 Atlanta Braves, Game 5, if necessary (Fox or FS1)

Monday, Oct. 17:

Game time TBD (Winner of #5 Seattle Mariners versus #4 Toronto Blue Jays) at #1 Houston Astros, Game 5, if necessary (TBS)

Game time TBD (Winner of #6 Tampa Bay Rays versus #3 Seattle Mariners) at #2 New York Yankees, Game 5, if necessary (TBS)

League Championship Series (best-of-seven)

Tuesday, Oct. 18:

NLCS, Game 1 (Fox or FS1)

Wednesday, Oct. 19:

NLCS, Game 2 (Fox or FS1)

ALCS, Game 1 (TBS)

Thursday, Oct. 20:

ALCS, Game 2 (TBS)

Friday, Oct. 21:

NLCS, Game 3 (FS1)

Saturday, Oct. 22:

NLCS, Game 4 (Fox or FS1)

ALCS, Game 3 (TBS)

Sunday, Oct. 23:

NLCS, Game 5, if necessary (FS1)

ALCS, Game 4 (TBS)

Monday, Oct. 24:

NLCS, Game 6, if necessary (FS1)

ALCS, Game 5, if necessary (TBS)



Tuesday, Oct. 25:

NLCS, Game 7, if necessary (Fox and FS1)

ALCS, Game 6, if necessary (TBS)

Wednesday, Oct. 26:

ALCS, Game 7, if necessary (TBS)

World Series (best-of-seven)

Friday, Oct. 28: Game 1 (Fox)

Saturday, Oct. 29: Game 2 (Fox)

Sunday, Oct. 30: Travel Day

Monday, Oct. 31: Game 3 (Fox)

Tuesday, Nov. 1: Game 4 (Fox)

Wednesday, Nov. 2: Game 5, if necessary (Fox)

Thursday, Nov. 3: Travel Day

Friday, Nov. 4: Game 6, if necessary (Fox)

Saturday, Nov. 5: Game 7, if necessary (Fox)