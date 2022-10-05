2022 MLB Playoffs: National League Playoff Bracket is Set

With the Philadelphia Phillies falling to the Houston Astros 10-0, and the San Diego Padres beating the San Francisco Giants 6-2 Tuesday night, the 2022 National League playoff bracket is set in stone.

The Padres clinched the five-seed and the Phillies are now locked into the six-seed.

Here is what the National League playoff bracket will look like:

#1 Los Angeles Dodgers (110-51) receive a bye from the National League Wild Card Series and homefield advantage through the World Series.

#2 Atlanta Braves (101-60) receive a bye from the National League Wild Card Series.

National League Wild Card Series (begins Friday; ends Sunday, if necessary)

#3 St. Louis Cardinals (93-68) will host a best-of-three series against #6 Philadelphia Phillies (87-74), with all three games being played in St. Louis at Busch Stadium.

#4 New York Mets (100-61) will host a best-of-three series against #5 San Diego Padres (89-72), with all three games being played in New York at Citi Field.

National League Division Series (begins Tuesday, Oct. 11)

#1 Los Angeles Dodgers play the winner of #5 San Diego Padres at #4 New York Mets, in a best-of-five series.

#2 Atlanta Braves play the winner of #6 Philadelphia Phillies at #3 St. Louis Cardinals, in a best-of-five series.

The winners of the NLDS will square off in a best-of-seven National League Championship Series, with a trip to the World Series on the line.

The NLCS is scheduled to begin Tuesday, Oct. 18.

The World Series is scheduled to begin Friday, Oct. 28.