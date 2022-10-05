Skip to main content
2022 MLB Playoffs: National League Playoff Bracket is Set

Here's a look at the National League postseason bracket for the Major League Baseball playoffs, featuring the Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves, St. Louis Cardinals, New York Mets, San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies. The National League Wild Card Series begins Friday.
With the Philadelphia Phillies falling to the Houston Astros 10-0, and the San Diego Padres beating the San Francisco Giants 6-2 Tuesday night, the 2022 National League playoff bracket is set in stone.

The Padres clinched the five-seed and the Phillies are now locked into the six-seed.

Here is what the National League playoff bracket will look like:

#1 Los Angeles Dodgers (110-51) receive a bye from the National League Wild Card Series and homefield advantage through the World Series.

#2 Atlanta Braves (101-60) receive a bye from the National League Wild Card Series.

National League Wild Card Series (begins Friday; ends Sunday, if necessary)

#3 St. Louis Cardinals (93-68) will host a best-of-three series against #6 Philadelphia Phillies (87-74), with all three games being played in St. Louis at Busch Stadium.

#4 New York Mets (100-61) will host a best-of-three series against #5 San Diego Padres (89-72), with all three games being played in New York at Citi Field.

National League Division Series (begins Tuesday, Oct. 11)

#1 Los Angeles Dodgers play the winner of #5 San Diego Padres at #4 New York Mets, in a best-of-five series.

#2 Atlanta Braves play the winner of #6 Philadelphia Phillies at #3 St. Louis Cardinals, in a best-of-five series.

The winners of the NLDS will square off in a best-of-seven National League Championship Series, with a trip to the World Series on the line.

The NLCS is scheduled to begin Tuesday, Oct. 18.

The World Series is scheduled to begin Friday, Oct. 28.

USATSI_19160335_168388303_lowres.jpg d
