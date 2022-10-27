2022 MLB Playoffs: World Series Preview; Houston Astros vs. Philadelphia Phillies

The 2022 World Series is set.

The Philadelphia Phillies will take on the Houston Astros.

2008 World Series champion Kyle Kendrick visits the Jack Vita Show to discuss the 2022 American League Championship Series and National League Championship Series, preview the World Series, reflect on the Philadelphia Phillies' 2008 World Series run, Kyle's 10-year Major League Baseball career and much more!

Kyle made his big league debut with the Phillies in 2007. He was a member of the Phillies for all five of their National League East division titles between 2007 and 2011, as a key member of the Phillies' excellent pitching rotation. In 2008, Kyle's Phillies won the World Series over the Tampa Bay Rays; it was the Phillies' second World Series title in franchise history. Kyle reflects on some memories with the Phillies and shares how the 2022 Phillies stack up against his squads from over a decade ago. The Phillies will be appearing in the franchise's first World Series since 2009, beginning Friday.

Kyle and Jack analyze the Phillies' 2022 playoff run, and preview their World Series matchup against the Astros.

Kyle discusses the art of pitching and shares interesting stories from his playing career. Find out about the time that he took matters into his own hands and threw at a player on an opposing team, for showing up one of his teammates. Hear Kyle rank some of the great pitchers that he played with, including Cole Hamels, Pedro Martinez, Roy Oswalt, Cliff Lee and Roy Halladay. When did pitchers start getting pulled at 100 pitches? Kyle discusses how the game of baseball has changed.

Kyle's wife is Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick, three-time Survivor star and fan favorite (Survivor: Palau, Survivor: Guatemala, and Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains), and recent competitor on USA Network's Snake in the Grass. Stephenie has appeared on the Jack Vita Show four times before. Kyle shares how he met Stephenie and what it has been like going out in public with her over the past 15 years. All this, and much more!

