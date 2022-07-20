Skip to main content
VIRAL: Video Of Aaron Judge Asked About His Future With The New York Yankees

VIRAL: Video Of Aaron Judge Asked About His Future With The New York Yankees

A video of Aaron Judge being asked about his future with the New York Yankees is going viral.

A video of Aaron Judge being asked about his future with the New York Yankees is going viral.

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge is in Los Angeles, California, for his fourth trip to the MLB All-Star Game. 

On Tuesday, a reporter asked Judge a question about his future with the Yankees, and the video is going viral on Twitter one million views in a few hours. 

Judge was told about by a reporter about a child (Jacob), who was upset because he found out that Judge could potentially not be on the Yankees anymore after this season. 

The question was awkward and put the slugger on the spot. 

Judge: "Jacob, buddy, we got a lot of great Yankees on this team. There are a lot of great Yankees who will be here for a long time. Don't be upset, don't be upset, hopefully you'll be a Judge fan for life."

The 30-year-old has just this year left on his deal that pays him $19,000,000, and he will then become a free agent. 

He has spent his entire career with the Yankees, and become one of the more famous players in all of baseball. 

Instantly, he became a fan-favorite, because in his first full season with the club he hit 52 home-runs and knocked in 114 RBI's. 

He was obviously awarded Rookie of The Year, and made the All-Star Game. 

This season, the Yankees are on fire heading into the All-Star break.

They have a 64-28 record in the 92 games that they have played in so far this season, which has them in first place in the American League East Division. 

USATSI_18718758_168388303_lowres
News

Watch Incredible Double-Play In 2022 MLB All-Star Game

By Ben Stinar41 minutes ago
USATSI_18706139_168388303_lowres
News

Video Of Aaron Judge Asked About His Future With The New York Yankees

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
MLB All Star game sign
Schedules

How to Watch 2022 MLB All-Star Game: TV Times, Streaming, Starting Lineups

By Haley Jordan12 hours ago
USATSI_18715401_168388303_lowres
News

Juan Soto Wins 2022 Home Run Derby

By Alex Murphy22 hours ago
USATSI_18715094_168388303_lowres
News

Julio Rodríguez Upsets Pete Alonso, Heads to Home Run Derby Final

By Alex Murphy23 hours ago
USATSI_18714982_168388303_lowres
News

Albert Pujols Upsets Kyle Schwarber in Home Run Derby

By Alex MurphyJul 18, 2022
USATSI_18714908_168388303_lowres
News

Juan Soto Advances to Semifinals in 2022 Home Run Derby

By Alex MurphyJul 18, 2022
MLB Draft stage
News

MLB DRAFT: Rounds 3-10 Monday Results

By Haley JordanJul 18, 2022
USATSI_18704325_168388303_lowres
News

TRADE: Blue Jays Announce Deal With Royals

By Ben StinarJul 18, 2022