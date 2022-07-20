Video Of Aaron Judge Asked About His Future With The New York Yankees

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge is in Los Angeles, California, for his fourth trip to the MLB All-Star Game.

On Tuesday, a reporter asked Judge a question about his future with the Yankees, and the video is going viral on Twitter one million views in a few hours.

Judge was told about by a reporter about a child (Jacob), who was upset because he found out that Judge could potentially not be on the Yankees anymore after this season.

The question was awkward and put the slugger on the spot.

Judge: "Jacob, buddy, we got a lot of great Yankees on this team. There are a lot of great Yankees who will be here for a long time. Don't be upset, don't be upset, hopefully you'll be a Judge fan for life."

The 30-year-old has just this year left on his deal that pays him $19,000,000, and he will then become a free agent.

He has spent his entire career with the Yankees, and become one of the more famous players in all of baseball.

Instantly, he became a fan-favorite, because in his first full season with the club he hit 52 home-runs and knocked in 114 RBI's.

He was obviously awarded Rookie of The Year, and made the All-Star Game.

This season, the Yankees are on fire heading into the All-Star break.

They have a 64-28 record in the 92 games that they have played in so far this season, which has them in first place in the American League East Division.