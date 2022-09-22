Aaron Judge Now Leads AL in All Three Triple Crown Categories

For the first time all season, New York Yankees superstar outfielder Aaron Judge leads the American League in all three Triple Crown categories: home runs, RBI, and now, batting average.

Judge went 2-for-4 Wednesday night against the Pittsburgh Pirates with two doubles, improving his batting average to .317, which ties Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts for the American League batting average lead.

If the season were to end Wednesday, Judge would own a share of the American League batting title, while winning the home run and RBI crowns outright.

Judge's 60 home runs leads the rest of the pack by a wide margin. The next-closest challenger for the home run crown in the American League is Los Angeles Angels designated hitter and pitcher Shohei Ohtani, with 37. Ohtani is down 23 home runs with just two weeks remaining in the regular season.

Judge is up 13 RBI on Cleveland Guardians third baseman José Ramírez for the RBI title. Judge has 128. Ramirez has 115. Ramirez is second in the American League in the category.

With two weeks remaining, the batting title race is far from over, however. The Yankees and Red Sox are about to open a four-game series at Yankee Stadium Thursday, their final meeting of the 2022 season.

Minnesota Twins utility man Luis Arráez is three points back of Judge and Bogaerts at .314.

Tuesday night, Judge tied Babe Ruth for the second-highest American League home run total in a single-season, when he blasted his 60th home run of 2022. He is now just one home run away from tying Yankees great Roger Maris for the single-season American League record.