Cardinals' Albert Pujols Hits 682nd, 683rd Career Home Runs on Sunday

The final season of Hall of Famer Albert Pujols's career has been a fun one so far with the St. Louis Cardinals, and on Sunday afternoon, he hit two home runs against the Pittsburgh Pirates in a 18-4 win.

Coming into Sunday afternoon's series finale against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Albert Pujols of the St. Louis Cardinals was 19 home runs away from becoming the seventh player in MLB history with 700 career home runs.

Pujols got a few home runs closer during the game, recording another multi-home run in his future Hall of Fame career with two homers, his 682nd and 683rd all-time.

Pujols actually entered the game in the fifth inning in replacement of Nolan Arenado. By that point, the Cardinals already had an 11-0 lead and were poised for a series sweep.

That opened the door for the 42-year old to put on a show at PNC Park and he did just that.

Both home runs traveled 400 feet or more as he now has three 400+ foot home runs on the year. 

The 425-foot shot in the fifth inning, according to Statcast, is his sixth 425+ foot home run since the start of the 2020 season.

It was a great day for just about every hitter for the Cardinals on Sunday recorded a hit and scored a run. Seven hitters, including Pujols, had multi-hit games, six scored multiple runs and five had multi-RBI games.

However, St. Louis didn't rely on needing to hit home runs as the Cardinals hit five doubles and 12 singles along with three home runs. 

Out of the three innings where the Cardinals scored multiple runs, only the ninth inning was aided by home runs.

It was an impressive display of hitting from the Cardinals and one that was well-needed, with two strong opponents in the Toronto Blue Jays and Milwaukee Brewers coming to Busch Stadium this week.

