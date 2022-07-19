Albert Pujols Upsets Kyle Schwarber in Home Run Derby

Albert Pujols, playing in his final MLB season and final All-Star Game, upset top-seeded Kyle Schwarber in the first round of the Home Run Derby on Monday.

Pujols hit 10 home runs during the three minutes of regular time, but was gifted 30 seconds of bonus time despite not hitting any home runs 440 feet or more.

He took advantage, hitting another three in bonus time.

Schwarber barely managed to tie him, hitting 13 in regular time and a minute of bonus time after hitting two homers 440 feet or more.

In overtime, Pujols hit seven as Schwarber was only able to manage six.

This was Pujols's fifth appearance in the Home Run Derby and first since 2014 in Cincinnati.

Schwarber participated previously in the Home Run Derby in 2018, losing in the final round.

Pujols has never won the Home Run Derby previously, but now gets one step closer by reaching the semifinals.

"The rumors are true. I’m back for one more Home Run Derby. See you in Hollywood!" Pujols said via Twitter.

Pujols has 685 career home runs, sixth all-time on MLB's career home run list.

He is now tied with Todd Frazier and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for the third-most home runs in Home Run Derby history with 91 and will surpass them in the semifinals.

The St. Louis Cardinals are currently 50-44 on the year in second place in the NL Central and fighting for an NL Wild Card spot.

Pujols has six home runs this season in 53 games played for the Cardinals.