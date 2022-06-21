Skip to main content
Mike Trout, Aaron Judge Lead in First AL All-Star Game Voting Update

Mike Trout, Aaron Judge Lead in First AL All-Star Game Voting Update

The first All-Star Game voting update happened on Tuesday and to no one's surprise, Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout and New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge are the top vote-getters in the American League.

The first All-Star Game voting update happened on Tuesday and to no one's surprise, Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout and New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge are the top vote-getters in the American League.

Voting for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium has officially begun and on Tuesday, baseball fans got the first updates for voting.

While the Toronto Blue Jays currently have the most All-Star starters right now at four, the leading vote-getters in the American League were no-brainers: Los Angeles Angels OF Mike Trout and New York Yankees OF Aaron Judge.

The two are having fantastic years so far and not only are they fan favorites across the game, they're more than deserving of this distinction so far.

Trout, a nine-time All-Star and three-time AL MVP, is no stranger to the Midsummer Classic and even when he's been hurt, he's been a lock for the game.

This year, Trout is healthy and performing at an MVP-level without a doubt, hitting .290/.387/.652 with a 1.038 OPS, a 192 OPS+, 21 home runs, 43 RBI, 47 runs scored and a 3.8 bWAR.

Going over to Judge, he's making a case to join the 60-homer club this season, having hit 25 homers thus far. He's hitting .301/.380/.647 with a 1.026 OPS, a 192 OPS+, the aforementioned 25 homers, 50 RBI, 55 runs scored and a 3.3 bWAR.

Judge currently leads all of baseball in home runs, four above Trout, and leads the AL in runs scored through Tuesday.

Trout is the current leading vote-getter in not just the AL, but all of baseball with 1.51 million votes. Judge is second in Junior Circuit with 1.29 million votes.

Surprisingly, the next-closest player with votes in the AL is Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk, who is having himself quite the year behind the plate. 

Kirk is hitting .307 with an .861 OPS, a 146 OPS+, six homers, 22 RBI, 10 doubles and 26 walks to 21 strikeouts.

There is still time for fans to vote before Phase 1 of ASG voting is complete. At that point, the top two players at each position and the top six outfielders will move on to Phase 2. Fans can vote up to five times per day until June 30th.

USATSI_18570143_168388303_lowres
News

Mike Trout, Aaron Judge Lead in First AL All-Star Game Voting Update

By Alex Murphy1 minute ago
USATSI_18565434_168388303_lowres
News

Pirates' Jack Suwinski Hits Walk-Off Homer in Three-Homer Game

By Alex MurphyJun 19, 2022
USATSI_18028489_168388303_lowres
News

Pittsburgh Pirates to Call Up Prospect Oneil Cruz

By Alex MurphyJun 19, 2022
USATSI_18565073_168388303_lowres
News

Padres 3B Manny Machado Suffers Left Ankle Sprain

By Alex MurphyJun 19, 2022
USATSI_18558157_168388303_lowres
News

Washington Nationals Retire Ryan Zimmerman's Number

By Alex MurphyJun 18, 2022
USATSI_18559678_168388303_lowres
News

Tigers OF Riley Greene Records First MLB Hit

By Alex MurphyJun 18, 2022
USATSI_18307998_168388303_lowres
News

Angels 3B Anthony Rendon To Get Season-Ending Right Wrist Surgery

By Alex MurphyJun 17, 2022
USATSI_18543606_168388303_lowres
News

Ryan Mountcastle Becomes Fastest To 50 Home Runs in Orioles History

By Alex MurphyJun 17, 2022
USATSI_18280934_168388303_lowres
News

Tigers to Call Up Top Prospect Riley Greene on Saturday

By Alex MurphyJun 17, 2022