Mike Trout, Aaron Judge Lead in First AL All-Star Game Voting Update

Voting for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium has officially begun and on Tuesday, baseball fans got the first updates for voting.

While the Toronto Blue Jays currently have the most All-Star starters right now at four, the leading vote-getters in the American League were no-brainers: Los Angeles Angels OF Mike Trout and New York Yankees OF Aaron Judge.

The two are having fantastic years so far and not only are they fan favorites across the game, they're more than deserving of this distinction so far.

Trout, a nine-time All-Star and three-time AL MVP, is no stranger to the Midsummer Classic and even when he's been hurt, he's been a lock for the game.

This year, Trout is healthy and performing at an MVP-level without a doubt, hitting .290/.387/.652 with a 1.038 OPS, a 192 OPS+, 21 home runs, 43 RBI, 47 runs scored and a 3.8 bWAR.

Going over to Judge, he's making a case to join the 60-homer club this season, having hit 25 homers thus far. He's hitting .301/.380/.647 with a 1.026 OPS, a 192 OPS+, the aforementioned 25 homers, 50 RBI, 55 runs scored and a 3.3 bWAR.

Judge currently leads all of baseball in home runs, four above Trout, and leads the AL in runs scored through Tuesday.

Trout is the current leading vote-getter in not just the AL, but all of baseball with 1.51 million votes. Judge is second in Junior Circuit with 1.29 million votes.

Surprisingly, the next-closest player with votes in the AL is Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk, who is having himself quite the year behind the plate.

Kirk is hitting .307 with an .861 OPS, a 146 OPS+, six homers, 22 RBI, 10 doubles and 26 walks to 21 strikeouts.

There is still time for fans to vote before Phase 1 of ASG voting is complete. At that point, the top two players at each position and the top six outfielders will move on to Phase 2. Fans can vote up to five times per day until June 30th.