Arizona Diamondbacks' Closer to Take Another Step in Injury Rehab Saturday, Closing in on Return
The Arizona Diamondbacks got beat by the Seattle Mariners on Friday night, 6-1, but they did get some good news before the game in that closer Paul Sewald is nearing his return from the injured list.
Sewald, who has been out all year with an oblique issue, will throw a bullpen in Seattle on Saturday and could make his return to the roster as early as this upcoming week.
Per the Diamondbacks' website:
Sewald appeared in a rehab game with Triple-A Reno on April 23 allowing one unearned run in two-thirds of an inning. He threw 21 pitches (14 strikes). Per manager Torey Lovullo, Sewald said he felt great during the outing and experienced “all the right soreness” the next day. Sewald is scheduled to throw a bullpen on April 27 and then the team will likely have him appear in another rehab game if all goes well.
Getting Sewald back will be a big boost for a slumping D'Backs team. Arizona, the defending National League champions, is out to a 12-15 start this year and is trying to keep pace with the Dodgers, Padres and Giants in a loaded National League West.
When he first appears in 2024, this will be Sewald's eighth big league season with the New York Mets, Seattle Mariners and Diamondbacks. He's 19-23 lifetime but has become one of the top relievers in baseball over the last few years. He saved 20 games for Seattle in 2022 and 34 in 2023 between Seattle and Arizona.
The D'Backs will play the Mariners on Saturday night at 9:40 p.m. ET.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.