The Houston Astors and Atlanta Braves are facing off in Georgia on Saturday night for the second game of their three-game series.

The Braves won the first game on Friday night by a score of 6-2.

For Saturday's game, both teams have announced their starting lineups.

With the win on Saturday, the Braves are a very impressive 74-47 in the 121 games that they have played in so far on the season.

They are in second place in the NL East, and trail the New York Mets by just 3.5 games for first place.

The way that it's going could set up an exciting finish to the season.

The Mets are 77-43 in 120 games played on the season.

As for the Astors, they are also in the middle of another outstanding year.

Currently, they have a 77-44 in the 121 games that they have played in on the season, which has them sitting in first place in the AL West.

They are 10.5 games ahead of the Seattle Mariners for first place.

The Mariners are 66-54 in 120 games played on the season.

Last year, the Braves and Astros faced off in the World Series.

The Braves won the series in six games, which was their first World Series Championship in 25 years.

In free agency, they lost their best player Freddie Freeman to the Los Angeles Dodgers, but so far they have done just fine without him.

Both the Astros and Braves could be back in the World Series once again this season.