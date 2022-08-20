Skip to main content
Astros And Braves Starting Lineups For Saturday's Game

Astros And Braves Starting Lineups For Saturday's Game

The Houston Astors and Atlanta Braves have announced their starting lineups for Saturday's game.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Houston Astors and Atlanta Braves have announced their starting lineups for Saturday's game.

The Houston Astors and Atlanta Braves are facing off in Georgia on Saturday night for the second game of their three-game series.  

The Braves won the first game on Friday night by a score of 6-2. 

For Saturday's game, both teams have announced their starting lineups.

With the win on Saturday, the Braves are a very impressive 74-47 in the 121 games that they have played in so far on the season. 

They are in second place in the NL East, and trail the New York Mets by just 3.5 games for first place.

The way that it's going could set up an exciting finish to the season. 

The Mets are 77-43 in 120 games played on the season.  

As for the Astors, they are also in the middle of another outstanding year.

Currently, they have a 77-44 in the 121 games that they have played in on the season, which has them sitting in first place in the AL West.

They are 10.5 games ahead of the Seattle Mariners for first place.

The Mariners are 66-54 in 120 games played on the season. 

Last year, the Braves and Astros faced off in the World Series. 

The Braves won the series in six games, which was their first World Series Championship in 25 years. 

In free agency, they lost their best player Freddie Freeman to the Los Angeles Dodgers, but so far they have done just fine without him.

Both the Astros and Braves could be back in the World Series once again this season. 

USATSI_18876406_168388303_lowres
News

Astros And Braves Starting Lineups For Saturday's Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18888708_168388303_lowres
News

Cardinals And Diamondbacks Starting Lineups For Friday Night's Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18840911
News

White Sox To Sign Veteran SS Elvis Andrus

By Gary Phillips
USATSI_18883987_168388303_lowres
News

There Was A Wild Play In Wednesday’s Mets-Braves Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18396632
Injuries

Dodgers Lose Walker Buehler To Season-Ending Elbow Surgery

By Gary Phillips
USATSI_18826340
News

Texas Rangers Fire Chris Woodward

By Gary Phillips
USATSI_18870915_168388303_lowres
News

Mets And Braves Starting Lineups For Monday Night

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18860955_168388303_lowres
News

Yankees' Starting Lineup For Sunday's Game Against Red Sox

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18833865_168388303_lowres
News

Red Sox Starting Lineup Against The Yankees On Saturday

By Ben Stinar