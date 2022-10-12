Skip to main content
Atlanta Braves, Philadelphia Phillies Announce NLDS Game 2 Starting Lineups

Here's a look at how the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves will line up for game two of the National League Division Series Wednesday afternoon at Truist Park in Atlanta. Zack Wheeler and Kyle Wright will be taking the mound, as the Phillies lead the series 1-0.
The Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies posted their starting lineups on Twitter Wednesday morning for game two of the National League Division Series, set to start at 4:35 p.m. ET on FOX.

The Phillies took game one 7-6 at Truist Park Tuesday afternoon and lead the series 1-0. Game two will be played in Atlanta Wednesday, then both teams will have Thursday off before the series shifts to Philadelphia for the weekend.

The Phillies will host game three on Friday and game four on Saturday, if necessary, at Citizens Bank Park. Game three will be the Phillies' first home playoff game since 2011.

Here's how the Phillies will line up (including 2022 regular season slash lines and pitching stats):

1) LF Kyle Schwarber .218/.323/.827

2) 1B Rhys Hoskins .246/.332/.794

3) C J.T. Realmuto .276/.342/.820

4) DH Bryce Harper .286/.364/.878

5) RF Nicholas Castellanos .263/.305/.694

6) 3B Alec Bohm .280/.315/.713

7) CF Brandon Marsh .245/.295/.679

8) 2B Jean Segura .277/.336/.723

9) SS Bryson Stott .234/.295/.653

P Zack Wheeler (12-7, 2.82 ERA)

Here's how the Braves will line up, including 2022 regular season slash lines and pitching stats:

1) RF Ronald Acuna Jr. .266/.351/.764

2) SS Dansby Swanson .277/.329/.776

3) 1B Matt Olson .240/.325/.802

4) 3B Austin Riley .273/.349/.877

5) C Travis d'Arnaud .268/.319/.791

6) CF Michael Harris II .297/.339/.853

7) 2B Orlando Arcia .244/.316/.732

8) DH Marcell Ozuna .226/.274/.687

9) LF Eddie Rosario .212/.259/.587

P Kyle Wright (21-5, 3.19 ERA)

The Braves are in need of a win after dropping game one at home Tuesday. They can ill-afford to go down 2-0 with the series moving to Philly Friday.

