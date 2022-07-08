How In The World Is This Player Not Starting In The MLB All-Star Game?

Skip to main content
Why Is This Player Not Starting In The MLB All-Star Game?

Atlanta Braves star Dansby Swanson was not named an All-Star starter for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game. Los Angeles Dodgers star Trea Turner won the fan vote.

Atlanta Braves fans will not be happy with how the fan voting finished for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game. 

Dansby Swanson, who is having an incredible season, lost the fan vote to Trea Turner of the Los Angeles Dodgers. 

Ethan Sands reported just how close the vote was. 

Sands#Dodgers Trea Turner beat out #Braves Dansby Swanson for the starting SS All-Star spot in the final phase of fan voting 52% to 48%. 

Swanson is batting nearly .300, while he is also in the middle of the best slugging percentage of his entire career (.492). 

He also has 14 home runs, 18 doubles and 49 RBI's to go a long with 14 stolen bases and 52 runs. 

Last year, he helped lead the Braves to their first World Series title in 25 seasons. 

Turner is batting .305 with 11 home runs, but he also has 21 doubles, 59 RBI's and 16 stolen bases. 

It's fair that he is starting, but fans of the Braves will definitely think their player should have gotten the nod. 

