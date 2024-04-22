Atlanta Braves' Star Nearing Historic Franchise Accomplishment
Atlanta Braves' superstar Ronald Acuna Jr. is nearing a great organizational milestone.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com on social media:
Ronald Acuña Jr. is just 1 SB away from passing Rafael Furcal (189) for the most stolen bases since the Braves moved to Atlanta
—> Henry Aaron (240), Fred Tenney (196) and Rabbit Maranville (194) are the only players in franchise history with more SB since the modern-day definition began in 1898
The Braves moved to Atlanta in 1966, so that's more than 50 years of history - and Acuna Jr. is about to be at the top of it. The Braves have had plenty of players that could run dating back to Otis Nixon, Deion Sanders, Marquis Grissom and Kenny Lofton, so for Acuna Jr. to be ahead of all of them shows you how talented and special he is.
Acuna Jr. already has nine steals on the young season, which has help offset his poor power production to start the year. After hitting 41 homers last season and winning the National League MVP, Acuna Jr. has just one big fly so far this season.
The nine steals are nothing new for the 26-year-old - he stole 73 last season to lead all of baseball.
The Braves lost on Sunday night to the Texas Rangers but are still an excellent 14-6 on the season. The Rangers are 12-11 and have a 0.5 game lead in the American League West.
The Braves will host the dreadful Miami Marlins on Monday night with first pitch coming at 7:20 p.m. ET.
