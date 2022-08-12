Atlanta Braves Starting Lineup On Friday Night Against The Miami Marlins

The Atlanta Braves have announced their starting lineup for Friday night's game against the Miami Marlins.

On Friday night, the Atlanta Braves will be in Miami, Florida, to take on the Miami Marlins.

For the game, the Braves have already announced their starting lineup.

The Braves are currently in the middle of a very solid season as they are in second place in the NL East.

They are currently 66-46 on the year in the 112 games that they have played in so far, which has them 7.0 games behind the New York Mets.

The Braves had been closer, but the Mets have pulled away in the standings as of late.

They are a very impressive 73-39 in the 112 games that they have played.

Last season, the Braves won the World Series over the Houston Astors, which was their first World Series Championship in 25 years.

The Braves lost their best player Freddie Freeman in free agency to the Los Angeles Dodgers, but so far they are doing just fine without him.

As for the Marlins, they are also in the NL East, but they are not having a good year.

They are in fourth place, and are just 50-61 in the 111 games that they have played in so far.

It's not like they are having a dreadful season, but they will very likely miss the playoffs unless they get hot soon.

The Philadelphia Phillies are one spot ahead of the Marlins, and they are looming behind the Braves.

They remain just 3.5 games behind the Braves with a 62-49 record in 111 games.