Skip to main content
Austin Hays Becomes Sixth Player in Orioles History to Hit For Cycle

Austin Hays Becomes Sixth Player in Orioles History to Hit For Cycle

In a rain-shortened affair on Wednesday night, Baltimore Orioles outfielder Austin Hays became the first Orioles player since Jonathan Villar in 2019 to hit for the cycle and the sixth player in franchise history to do so.

In a rain-shortened affair on Wednesday night, Baltimore Orioles outfielder Austin Hays became the first Orioles player since Jonathan Villar in 2019 to hit for the cycle and the sixth player in franchise history to do so.

The weather wasn't very kind to Baltimore Orioles and Washington Nationals fans who came out to Camden Yards on Wednesday night.

A steady rain turned into a torrential downpour that ended up forcing the game to get called after just six innings of play. 

However, Orioles outfielder Austin Hays made the most of it at the plate, becoming the sixth player in franchise history to hit for the cycle and the third player in the 30-year history of Camden Yards to do so.

Hays needed just four at-bats to do so and the Orioles offense helped him out to get back up to the plate so often in a shortened game.

Baltimore ended up winning the game, 7-0, with four players getting at least four at-bats, including Hays, who was the lead-off hitter on the night.

His third-inning homer just cleared Mount Baltimore in left field and his fourth inning triple caromed off the right field wall perfectly to allow him to get there standing up.

So far, the 26-year-old has put together quite the season for Baltimore, hitting .287/.347/.482 with an .829 OPS, 2.2 bWAR, 10 home runs, 40 RBI and 71 hits already in just 65 games.

Based off what Hays was able to accomplish in his first full season in 2021, he looked primed to eclipse those career highs and is a darkhorse All-Star Game candidate.

As for Baltimore, the win improved their record to 31-39 on the year, their best 70-game start since going 35-35 in 2017. The Orioles won 75 games that season and haven't won more than 54 in a season since.

It's already looking like Baltimore is going to shatter that wins total possibly before the end of July.

USATSI_18579091_168388303_lowres
News

Austin Hays Becomes Sixth Player in Orioles History to Hit For Cycle

By Alex Murphy24 seconds ago
USATSI_18570113_168388303_lowres
News

Pirates OF Bligh Madris Becomes First Palauan Player in MLB History

By Alex MurphyJun 21, 2022
USATSI_18570143_168388303_lowres
News

Mike Trout, Aaron Judge Lead in First AL All-Star Game Voting Update

By Alex MurphyJun 21, 2022
USATSI_18565434_168388303_lowres
News

Pirates' Jack Suwinski Hits Walk-Off Homer in Three-Homer Game

By Alex MurphyJun 19, 2022
USATSI_18028489_168388303_lowres
News

Pittsburgh Pirates to Call Up Prospect Oneil Cruz

By Alex MurphyJun 19, 2022
USATSI_18565073_168388303_lowres
News

Padres 3B Manny Machado Suffers Left Ankle Sprain

By Alex MurphyJun 19, 2022
USATSI_18558157_168388303_lowres
News

Washington Nationals Retire Ryan Zimmerman's Number

By Alex MurphyJun 18, 2022
USATSI_18559678_168388303_lowres
News

Tigers OF Riley Greene Records First MLB Hit

By Alex MurphyJun 18, 2022
USATSI_18307998_168388303_lowres
News

Angels 3B Anthony Rendon To Get Season-Ending Right Wrist Surgery

By Alex MurphyJun 17, 2022