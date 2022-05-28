Skip to main content
Baltimore Orioles Rally From Two Six-Run Deficits, Defeat Boston Red Sox, 12-8

The Baltimore Orioles scored 10 unanswered runs after being down 8-2 in the top of the seventh inning in the last three innings of Friday night's game, defeating the Boston Red Sox, 12-8.

If you've never heard of Orioles Magic before, you're going to believe it after Friday night.

The Baltimore Orioles looked down and out against the Boston Red Sox, who had built an 8-2 lead by the seventh inning. 

Boston is arguably the hottest team in baseball right now, with an 8-2 record in their last 10 games and an offense that has exploded in recent weeks.

Baltimore definitely knew that, but didn't care once the comeback trail happened. The Orioles were also down 6-0 in the fourth before Anthony Santander got Baltimore on the board with a two-run homer into right field.

It was one of three home runs hit on the night from the Orioles, the other two coming from Jorge Mateo and Austin Hays, both of whom have been hitting well as of late.

Mateo followed up Santander's blast with a three-run shot into the Green Monster seats in left field. The home run, hit 391 feet at 103.8 MPH, was the shortest of the three.

Santander, while having the lowest exit velocity, hit his the furthest at 419 feet. That leads to Hays in the eighth, who cut the lead to 8-7 with a 413-foot shot that he pimped out of Fenway Park.

From that point, the Orioles manufactured runs via singles or runs gifted to them from the Red Sox bullpen. 

Ramon Urias reached on a single in the eighth and a throwing error from Rafael Devers allowed Rougned Odor to score. 

From there, Santander drove in his third run of the day via an RBI single in the ninth as the O's took the lead for good. 

A wild pitch from Hirozaku Sawamura allowed Santander to score, a sacrifice fly from Ryan Mountcastle scored Hays and Odor singled home Adley Rutschman.

For those keeping score at home, that was a three-run seventh inning, a three-run eighth inning and a four-run ninth inning as Baltimore took the opening game of the three-game series.

