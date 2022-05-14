Skip to main content
Orioles' Jordan Lyles narrowly misses out on a quality start against Tigers

Orioles' Jordan Lyles narrowly misses out on a quality start against Tigers

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Jordan Lyles gave up four earned run in 5.2 innings of work against the Detroit Tigers on Friday night as his May ERA currently sits at 3.38.

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Jordan Lyles gave up four earned run in 5.2 innings of work against the Detroit Tigers on Friday night as his May ERA currently sits at 3.38.

The success of the Baltimore Orioles recently has been due in large part to great pitching performances across the board, and on Friday night, starter Jordan Lyles had another solid outing on the mound against the Detroit Tigers.

Despite giving up four earned runs, Lyles struck out six Tigers hitters over 5.2 innings of work, throwing 91 pitches in the game.

He threw his slider the most on Friday, inducing four whiffs on 26 pitches. He induced nine whiffs in total in the game, topping out at 91.9 MPH. 

Lyles mixed in five pitches in his outing, throwing a slider, four-seam fastball, sinker, curveball and changeup. 

His changeup looked to be the most effective, generating a 100% swing-and-miss rate as 25% of his changes on the day resulted in a swinging strike.

Lyles hit a road block in the sixth inning, giving up three runs and three-straight batted balls of at least 101 MPH, including a solo home run from Miguel Cabrera. 

Leading into the sixth, he was in control, having given up just one run and two hits against a potent offense in the Tigers.

Unfortunately, Lyles didn't get any run support to help his cause despite another near-quality start for Baltimore. 

Through three starts, Lyles has been a much more productive an efficient pitcher in May compared to April. He's given up seven earned runs in 19 innings of work in May, striking out 17 and walking seven.

As of right now, Lyles' ERA sits at 4.38 after Friday's outing, but in the month of May, his ERA is just over a run lower at 3.32. 

Baltimore's offense didn't wake up until the eighth inning, when Trey Mancini and Anthony Santander each hit solo home runs.

Since 2017, the Orioles are 10-19 against the Tigers and 5-9 at Comerica Park. However, they're 2-2 each of the last two years when they've faced Detroit in Detroit.

USATSI_18262910_168388303_lowres
News

Orioles' Jordan Lyles narrowly misses out on a quality start against Tigers

By Alex Murphy2 minutes ago
USATSI_18254568_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Yordan Alvarez unloads on MLB-Leading 11th Home Run for Astros

By Alex Murphy1 hour ago
USATSI_18253325_168388303_lowres
News

Orioles Prospect Rylan Bannon shines in MLB Debut on Thursday

By Alex Murphy8 hours ago
USATSI_18254567_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Yordan Alvarez Hits 2 Home Runs in 5-0 Astros Victory

By Alex Murphy12 hours ago
USATSI_18249382_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Braves Walk-Off Win Against The Red Sox

By Ben StinarMay 12, 2022
BrewersChristianYelichCycle
News

Christian Yelich Joins Rare Group of 6, But Who Are Those Other Guys In His Cycle Group?

By Tom BrewMay 12, 2022
MetsRobinsonCanoPadres
News

Reports: Padres Close to Signing Former Mets Second Baseman Robinson Cano

By Tom BrewMay 12, 2022
WhiteSoxLiamHendriksCelebrate
News

White Sox Bullpen Continues to Implode At Worst Possible Times

By Tom BrewMay 10, 2022
BrewersRowdyTellez
News

Tampa Bay's Manuel Margot, Milwaukee's Rowdy Tellez Win MLB Player of Week Honors

By Tom BrewMay 10, 2022