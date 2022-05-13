Orioles Prospect Rylan Bannon shines in MLB Debut on Thursday

Baltimore Orioles fans saw a new face at Busch Stadium on Thursday afternoon as prospect Rylan Bannon made his MLB debut against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Bannon had an immediate impact for Baltimore as he started at third base. In the bottom of the first inning, he took away base hit from perennial All-Star and MVP candidate, Nolan Arenado.

He carried that momentum into the top of the second, recording his first career MLB hit with a single through the left side, right past the aforementioned Arenado.

The 26-year old Bannon was an eighth round pick of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2017 MLB Draft and has been grinding through the minors for the past five years.

It wasn't just Bannon who was clicking on all cylinders as the Orioles continued on their recent great run of form, hitting two home runs off St. Louis starter Steven Matz.

Jorge Mateo got the scoring started in the second with a solo home run into the left-center field bullpen, his second of the season.

His 412-foot shot was the second-furthest hit ball of his career according to Statcast and is his furthest hit ball of the season thus far.

Anthony Benboom followed in the seventh with a solo home run of his own into the right field seats.

Benboom came over to Baltimore this season after spending the majority of the last three seasons with the Los Angeles Angels. It was a big home run for the catcher, who is currently batting .140 on the season.

It's also Benboom's first home run since September 23, 2020 against the San Diego Padres.

The Orioles, who have had their fair share of struggles in recent years, sit just three games back of third place in the AL East, with a 14-18 record, 2.5 games better than the Boston Red Sox, who reached the ALCS last season.