Orioles Win Seven Straight For First Time Since 2017

Orioles Magic is alive and well in Baltimore right now, especially after the last few nights of late-inning heroics for the Baltimore Orioles.

Today, while not a walk-off, comeback victory, the Orioles took care of business against the Los Angeles Angels, winning seven straight games for the first time since the 2017 season.

That 2017 season is a big one of comparison for this team because the Orioles haven't been this good since that year, one where they went 75-87. No O's team since that point has won more than 55 games in a year.

Right now, the Orioles are 42-44, within four games of a postseason spot in the American League, and the hottest team in baseball, even moreso than the New York Yankees or Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Baltimore faithful showed up in droves this weekend for bucket hats, Hawaiian shirts and their beloved O's.

Outfielder Anthony Santander was the hero on the offensive side of the ball, driving in the lone run of the game, one that was a 1-0 shutout victory.

Since June 1, the Orioles are 21-14, having posted a winning month in June for the first time since 2017 and already on their way to a second consecutive winning month with a 7-2 record in July.

They're outscoring opponents 160-136 in this time and over the last 30 days, the O's have the ninth-best ERA in baseball at 3.57. Over the last 30 days, they've also recorded four shutouts, second-most in MLB.

We truly haven't seen an Orioles team as good as this in quite some time, and they are gaining team chemistry at just the right time as the All-Star Break is coming up.

Baltimore has one more against Los Angeles on Sunday and a win would give them a sweep against the Angels, the first home sweep since August 3-5, 2010.