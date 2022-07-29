The New York Mets Could Reportedly Deal For This Superstar

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic and Fox, the New York Mets have a scout watching the Boston Red Sox on Friday night against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Rosenthal: "Mets have scout watching Red Sox tonight, source tells @TheAthletic. If team finds Cubs’ price for Contreras/Robertson too steep, could pivot to J.D. Martinez/ Christian Vázquez. Separate move or moves would be needed to address bullpen."

The Mets are one of the best teams in baseball, so if they were to add any of those players they could position themselves for a deep run in October.

Rosenthal mentioning that they "could pivot to J.D. Martinez/ Christian Vázquez", is an interesting development.

Martinez is a five-time MLB All-Star, and at one point he was an absolute superstar.

He made the All-Star Game this season and last season, so he is still one of the top players in all of baseball.

However, in 2018 he hit .330 with 43 home runs and 130 RBI's.

This season, he is batting .293 with nine home runs and 38 RBI's.

The Red Sox are currently 50-50 in the 100 games that they have played in so far this season, which has them in last place in the AL East.

They are just 3.5 games out of the final Wild Card Spot.

As for the Mets, they are the first place team in the NL East.

They are 61-37 in the 98 games that they have played in so far this season, and have a 3.0 games lead over the Atlanta Braves who are in second place.