The New York Mets Could Reportedly Deal For This Superstar

Skip to main content
BLOCKBUSTER TRADE? The New York Mets Could Reportedly Deal For This Red Sox Star

BLOCKBUSTER TRADE? The New York Mets Could Reportedly Deal For This Red Sox Star

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic and Fox, the New York Mets have a scout watching the Boston Red Sox on Friday night against the Milwaukee Brewers. One of the players that they could trade for is J.D. Martinez, according to Rosenthal.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic and Fox, the New York Mets have a scout watching the Boston Red Sox on Friday night against the Milwaukee Brewers. One of the players that they could trade for is J.D. Martinez, according to Rosenthal.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic and Fox, the New York Mets have a scout watching the Boston Red Sox on Friday night against the Milwaukee Brewers. 

Rosenthal: "Mets have scout watching Red Sox tonight, source tells @TheAthletic. If team finds Cubs’ price for Contreras/Robertson too steep, could pivot to J.D. Martinez/ Christian Vázquez. Separate move or moves would be needed to address bullpen."

The Mets are one of the best teams in baseball, so if they were to add any of those players they could position themselves for a deep run in October.   

Rosenthal mentioning that they "could pivot to J.D. Martinez/ Christian Vázquez", is an interesting development.  

Martinez is a five-time MLB All-Star, and at one point he was an absolute superstar.  

He made the All-Star Game this season and last season, so he is still one of the top players in all of baseball. 

However, in 2018 he hit .330 with 43 home runs and 130 RBI's. 

This season, he is batting .293 with nine home runs and 38 RBI's. 

The Red Sox are currently 50-50 in the 100 games that they have played in so far this season, which has them in last place in the AL East. 

They are just 3.5 games out of the final Wild Card Spot. 

As for the Mets, they are the first place team in the NL East. 

They are 61-37 in the 98 games that they have played in so far this season, and have a 3.0 games lead over the Atlanta Braves who are in second place. 

USATSI_16322451_168388303_lowres
News

The New York Mets Could Reportedly Deal For This Superstar

By Ben Stinar51 seconds ago
USATSI_18765950_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Scary Collision During Mariners-Astros Game

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_18741083_168388303_lowres
News

The Houston Astros Are Reportedly Interested In This Former All-Star

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago
USATSI_18230676_168388303_lowres
News

Braves Starting Lineup Against The Diamondbacks On Friday Night

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago
USATSI_18765477_168388303_lowres
News

VIRAL: Watch Aaron Judge Drill Walk-Off Home Run

By Ben Stinar6 hours ago
USATSI_14787632_168388303_lowres
News

Boston Red Sox Sign Former Texas Rangers Star

By Ben Stinar6 hours ago
USATSI_18671085
News

SS Xander Bogaerts Says Red Sox Told Him He's Not Being Traded

By Gary Phillips7 hours ago
Juan Soto flips his bat.
News

TRADE DEADLINE: Notable Players on the MLB Market

By Haley Jordan8 hours ago
USATSI_18680857
News

Mets Trade For Reds OF Tyler Naquin, LHP Phillip Diehl

By Gary Phillips8 hours ago