BLOCKBUSTER TRADE: Yankees Make A Massive Move

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the New York Yankees are trading for Kansas City Royals All-Star Andrew Benintendi.

Passan: "The New York Yankees are finalizing a deal to acquire outfielder Andrew Benintendi from Kansas City, sources tell ESPN. Three minor leaguers will be headed back to the Royals."

Benintendi is one of the best outfielders in all of baseball, so he is a huge pickup for a team that is already in first place in their division.

Talkin' Yanks: "Andrew Benintendi joins the Yankees with a 2.4 bWAR and .788 OPS (124 OPS+) this season. His .321 batting average is 29 points higher than the next highest qualified average on the team The left fielder was a first-time All-Star in 2022 and a first-time Gold Glover in 2021"

Prior to playing for Kansas City, he was on the Yankees' rival the Boston Red Sox.

With the Red Sox, he won the World Series in 2018.

Currently, the Yankees are in the middle of a fantastic season as they are 66-33 in the 99 games that they have played in so far this season.

They are 11.5 games ahead of the Toronto Blue Jays, who are the second place team in the American League East.

The Yankees are one of the most historic franchises in all of sports, and while they have been very good over the last few seasons, they have not won a World Series Championship since 2009.

Back then, they had Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez on the roster.