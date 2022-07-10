Alex Verdugo Hits Walk-Off Single For Red Sox in Comeback Win Over Yankees

Baseball's best rivalry, The Rivalry, between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees, was the subject of national attention being it was Fox's Game of the Week on Saturday night.

The Yankees took the first two games of the series, further cementing their lead in the American League East, but on Saturday, the Red Sox defended their home turf well.

Alex Verdugo, with two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning, laced a single into right field, scoring two as the Red Sox beat the Yankees, 6-5, in extras.

Boston, down 3-2 in the eighth inning against Michael King, tied the game up at 3-3, but it was in extra innings where things were turned up a notch.

Aaron Judge got things going with an RBI double to give the Yankees a 4-3 lead and Anthony Rizzo followed two batters later with an RBI double of his own to make it 5-3.

Both teams used the runner at second rule to their advantage, but with the Yankees having used both Clay Holmes and King earlier in the game, they turned to Wandy Peralta for the 10th.

Peralta served up three hits in just 0.2 innings pitched, including Jeter Downs' first MLB hit, an RBI single to cut the lead to 5-4.

The game was won and lost on the next batter as what looked to be a potential game-ending double play was dropped on the transfer by Josh Donaldson trying to throw to first.

He mishandled the ball and barely got Xander Bogaerts out at first, allowing both runners to move into scoring position. Then, it was all Verdugo from there, turning Fenway Park into a mad house.

The two will face off once again on national television on Sunday Night Baseball on ESPN at 7:08 PM.