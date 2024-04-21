Kutter Crawford Continues Absurd Start to 2024 Season as Red Sox Win Again

lowest ERA in 1st 5 starts of a season, Red Sox since ER official in AL (1913):



1936 Lefty Grove: 0.21

1914 Dutch Leonard: 0.39

1916 Dutch Leonard: 0.42

1945 Dave Ferriss: 0.60

1917 Dutch Leonard: 0.60

2024 Kutter Crawford: 0.66

1991 Roger Clemens: 0.66