Former Red Sox Utility Man Brock Holt Retires

Longtime Red Sox utility man Brock Holt called it a career on Thursday, announcing his retirement in an Instagram post.

“Damn it that was fun,” the 34-year-old wrote. “For parts of 10 years I got to do the only thing I ever wanted to do… play Major League Baseball. Today I hang them up knowing I did the best I could for me, my family, and my teammates. I’m proud of every single second of it. If you were a part of it at any point…know that I love you and I am forever grateful! We had one hell of a ride.”

Holt debuted with the Pirates, the team that drafted him, in 2012, but he spent most of his career in Boston, where he played from 2013-2019. He also played for the Brewers, Nationals and Rangers from 2020-2021. Holt signed a minor league deal with the Braves in mid-March of this year, but requested and was granted his release before the month ended.

Holt’s ability to play multiple positions helped the Red Sox win the World Series in 2018, but it was his bat that made history that postseason. Holt became the only player to ever hit for the cycle in the playoffs, doing so in the American League Division Series against the Yankees that October.

Holt hit .297/.381/.595 with two homers and seven RBI across 12 playoff games, all for the Red Sox. He was a .270/.340/.374 regular season slasher for Boston, adding 23 homers and 203 RBI during his time there.

Holt finishes his career with a .262/.332/.362 slash line, 25 homers, 234 RBI and 41 stolen bases. The only position he never played was catcher. Holt even pitched on three occasions.

Holt was not the first member of the 2018 Red Sox to retire this month, as Eduardo Núñez made the same decision last week. The 35-year-old infielder hit a pinch-hit homer for Boston in Game 1 of that World Series.

Núñez also played for the Yankees, Twins, Giants and Mets between 2010 and 2020.