Braves and Mets Both Sweep, Mets Maintain One-Game Lead in NL East Race

Braves and Mets Both Sweep, Mets Maintain One-Game Lead in NL East Race

The New York Mets and Atlanta Braves each completed a sweep of their respective weekend series Sunday, with the Braves sweeping the Philadelphia Phillies and the Mets taking four straight from the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Mets lead the Braves by one game in the National League East division race.
The epic battle for the National League East continues to intensify.

Sunday the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves completed sweeps of their respective weekend series, and the Mets (93-55) increased their lead by 0.5 games, now up on the Braves (91-55) by one game.

With a 7-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citi Field, the Mets completed a four-game sweep of the Pirates.

With their 5-2 victory Sunday at Truist Park in Atlanta, the Braves swept the Philadelphia Phillies in a three-game series. As both teams keep winning, the extra game that the Mets played this weekend gave them an extra half-game lead in the NL East.

The Mets have played two more games than the Braves have, but have the same amount of losses, 55.

The Braves will travel to Philadelphia for a four-game grudge match against the Phillies next weekend. But first, they'll play host to the National League-worst Washington Nationals (51-95) Monday through Wednesday.

After picking up four wins from the National League Central-worst Pittsburgh Pirates (55-92), the Mets will be tested this week, opening a three-game series in Milwaukee against the Brewers Monday night.

The Brewers are currently two games back of the Philadelphia Phillies for the final National League wild card spot, in need of another series win at home. The Brewers took two of three from the Yankees in Milwaukee over the weekend.

The Mets will have Thursday off, then play a three-game series in Oakland against the Athletics, beginning Friday.

The Braves will not have another off-day until Thursday, September 29.

