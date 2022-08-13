Skip to main content

BREAKING: MLB All-Star Suspended For Rest Of Season And Part Of Next Year

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. has been suspended for 80 games.
According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. has been suspended for 80 games. 

Passan: "BREAKING: Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. violated Major League Baseball’s performance-enhancing drug policy and is facing a suspension, sources familiar with the situation told ESPN. Fernando Tatis Jr. will be suspended for 80 games, MLB announced. The suspension will cover the remainder of this season and will render him ineligible for the postseason. It will continue into the beginning of next year. On the verge of returning, he's done for the year."

Tatis Jr. has not played in a game so far this season due to injury, so he will not only miss this season but also some of next season. 

Mark Feinsand of MLB.com also shared more on what the league announced. 

Feinsand: "MLB announced that Fernando Tatis Jr. has received an 80-game suspension without pay after testing positive for Clostebol, a performance-enhancing substance in violation of MLB's Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. Tatis' suspension is effective immediately."

He also shared a statement from Tatis Jr. that was released by the MLBPA, and a statement from the team. 

The 23-year-old was an All-Star in 2021, and he hit .282 with an astonishing 42 home runs. 

The Padres are currently in the middle of a very solid season as they are in second place in the NL West.

They are 63-51 in the 114 games that they have played in so far this season, which has them 16.0 games behind the first place Los Angeles Dodgers. 

