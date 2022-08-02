BREAKING TRADE: Houston Astros And Boston Red Sox Make A Deal

On Monday, the Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros are facing off in Texas, and they also made a big trade.

Astros: "The Houston Astros have acquired C Christian Vázquez from the Boston Red Sox in exchange for minor league IF Enmanuel Valdez and OF Wilyer Abreu."

Vázquez is currently batting .282 on the season with eight home runs and 42 RBI's.

He is a big pickup for the Astors, who are one of the best teams in all of baseball.

Currently, they are 67-36 in the 103 games that they have played in so far this season, which has them in first place in the AL West Division.

They have a very impressive 12.0 games lead over the Seattle Mariners, who are in second place in the division.

Last season, they made it all the way to the World Series, but lost to the Atlanta Braves.

That was the first World Series Championship for the Braves in 25-years.

In 2017, the Astors won the World Series over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

As for the Red Sox, they are mediocre 51-52 in 103 games on the year, but the AL East has been so solid that they are in last place.

They are currently 18.0 games behind the New York Yankees, who are in first place.

In 2018, they won the World Series, so Vázquez is a World Series Champion.

The Astros are likely to be one of the teams who is fighting to win the World Series this year.