Rockies' Brendan Rodgers Caps Off Three-Homer Game with 10th Inning Walk-Off Blast

Before Wednesday night, Colorado Rockies infielder Brendan Rodgers had never recorded a multi-home run game in his MLB career.

He caught fire at just the right time, hitting not two, but three home runs for Colorado in what turned into a classic slugfest at Coors Field between the Rockies and Miami Marlins

Down 10-7 in the sixth inning, the Marlins put up a four-spot to take an 11-10 lead before the Rockies tied things up in the bottom-half of the frame.

Both offenses were held scoreless through the ninth as extras were needed in Denver. That's when Rodgers became the newest hero for Rockies fans, coming up in the bottom of the 10th and an automatic runner at second base.

The walk-off was Rodgers' shortest homer of the night, traveling 385 feet into the left field bleachers.

His first homer came leading off the second inning with the game still scoreless. It not only was his third homer of the season, but it extended his hitting streak to 19 games.

Rodgers sits alone in sixth place for longest hitting streaks in Rockies franchise history. The longest hitting streak in Rockies history is still Nolan Arenado, who put together a 28-game streak in 2014.

In the fifth inning, Rodgers once again stepped up to the plate as the lead-off batter and once again went deep to left field, a solo shot to get the Rockies within a run at 7-6.

That leads us back to the 10th inning and his walk-off, two-run blast, once again leading off the frame. He becomes the first player since Eddie Rosario in 2018 to have a three-homer game, including a walk-off homer.

It's also the 19th time that a Rockies player has hit three homers in a game, but this time might have been the sweetest of them all.