Skip to main content
Rockies' Brendan Rodgers Caps Off Three-Homer Game with 10th Inning Walk-Off Blast

Rockies' Brendan Rodgers Caps Off Three-Homer Game with 10th Inning Walk-Off Blast

The Colorado Rockies and Miami Marlins were in quite the slugfest on Wednesday, but Rockies infielder Brendan Rodgers sent Coors Field into a frenzy with a walk-off homer in the 10th, his third of the game.

The Colorado Rockies and Miami Marlins were in quite the slugfest on Wednesday, but Rockies infielder Brendan Rodgers sent Coors Field into a frenzy with a walk-off homer in the 10th, his third of the game.

Before Wednesday night, Colorado Rockies infielder Brendan Rodgers had never recorded a multi-home run game in his MLB career.

He caught fire at just the right time, hitting not two, but three home runs for Colorado in what turned into a classic slugfest at Coors Field between the Rockies and Miami Marlins

Down 10-7 in the sixth inning, the Marlins put up a four-spot to take an 11-10 lead before the Rockies tied things up in the bottom-half of the frame.

Both offenses were held scoreless through the ninth as extras were needed in Denver. That's when Rodgers became the newest hero for Rockies fans, coming up in the bottom of the 10th and an automatic runner at second base.

The walk-off was Rodgers' shortest homer of the night, traveling 385 feet into the left field bleachers. 

His first homer came leading off the second inning with the game still scoreless. It not only was his third homer of the season, but it extended his hitting streak to 19 games. 

Rodgers sits alone in sixth place for longest hitting streaks in Rockies franchise history. The longest hitting streak in Rockies history is still Nolan Arenado, who put together a 28-game streak in 2014.

In the fifth inning, Rodgers once again stepped up to the plate as the lead-off batter and once again went deep to left field, a solo shot to get the Rockies within a run at 7-6.

That leads us back to the 10th inning and his walk-off, two-run blast, once again leading off the frame. He becomes the first player since Eddie Rosario in 2018 to have a three-homer game, including a walk-off homer.

It's also the 19th time that a Rockies player has hit three homers in a game, but this time might have been the sweetest of them all.

USATSI_18409842_168388303_lowres
News

Rockies' Brendan Rodgers Caps Off Three-Homer Game with 10th Inning Walk-Off Blast

By Alex Murphy1 minute ago
USATSI_18384517_168388303_lowres
News

Reds' Tommy Pham Blasts Mike Trout in Ongoing Fantasy Football Feud

By Alex Murphy2 hours ago
USATSI_18388425_168388303_lowres
News

Nationals GM Mike Rizzo: "We Are Not Trading Juan Soto"

By Alex Murphy2 hours ago
USATSI_18403237_168388303_lowres
News

VIDEO: Albert Pujols Walks-Off San Diego Padres with RBI Sac Fly

By Alex Murphy23 hours ago
USATSI_18402994_168388303_lowres
News

VIDEO: Alejandro Kirk Powers Toronto Blue Jays to Sixth-Straight Win

By Alex MurphyMay 31, 2022
USATSI_18401934_168388303_lowres
News

Jonathan Schoop Drives in All Four Runs for Detroit Tigers in 4-0 Win

By Alex MurphyMay 31, 2022
USATSI_18401937_168388303_lowres
News

Pete Alonso Had a Historic May for the New York Mets

By Alex MurphyMay 31, 2022
USATSI_18402280_168388303_lowres
News

Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt Extends Hitting Streak to 22 Games

By Alex MurphyMay 31, 2022
USATSI_18396329_168388303_lowres
News

Rangers' Eli White Makes Catch of Year, Robs Rays' Ji-Man Choi of Home Run

By Alex MurphyMay 30, 2022