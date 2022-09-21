Brewers Salvage Series with Mets, 2 GB of Phillies for NL Wild Card

After falling to the New York Mets Monday and Tuesday, the Milwaukee Brewers were able to salvage a home series Wednesday afternoon, picking up a critical 6-0 victory over the Mets at American Family Field.

The Brewers are now two games back of the Philadelphia Phillies for the third and final National League Wild Card spot.

The Brewers have a prime opportunity to move up in the National League Wild Card race, as they get set for a four-game series against the National League Central fourth-place Cincinnati Reds (58-90) Thursday.

Entering Wednesday night's tango with the Toronto Blue Jays, the Phillies had lost five straight. A win would retain their 2.5-game lead over the Brewers, for now.

While the Brewers play the lowly Reds, the Phillies will host the Atlanta Braves in a series both clubs need to win.

The Braves are battling for the National League East crown and are currently one game behind the Mets. The Mets retained their one-game lead Wednesday afternoon, as the Braves fell 3-2 at home to the Washington Nationals.

The Phillies are 6-9 against the Braves this season, and have lost five of their last seven meetings.

The Phillies are in danger of watching their season collapse before their very eyes, if they don't turn it around quickly. A team can ill-afford to lose five straight at this point of the season, with only two weeks remaining.

The Brewers are 8-5 over their last 13 games. After traveling to Cincinnati this week, they will have Monday off before hosting the St. Louis Cardinals Tuesday and Wednesday, their final meeting with their division rival of the season. Then they'll play their final six games against the Miami Marlins and Arizona Diamondbacks, all at American Family Field.