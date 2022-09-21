Skip to main content
Brewers Salvage Series with Mets, 2 GB of Phillies for NL Wild Card

Brewers Salvage Series with Mets, 2 GB of Phillies for NL Wild Card

The Milwaukee Brewers picked up a much-needed victory over the New York Mets, 6-0, Wednesday afternoon. The win pulls the Brewers 0.5 games closer to the Philadelphia Phillies for the third and final National League Wild Card spot. The Phillies have a two-game lead entering Wednesday night's game against the Toronto Blue Jays.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Milwaukee Brewers picked up a much-needed victory over the New York Mets, 6-0, Wednesday afternoon. The win pulls the Brewers 0.5 games closer to the Philadelphia Phillies for the third and final National League Wild Card spot. The Phillies have a two-game lead entering Wednesday night's game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

After falling to the New York Mets Monday and Tuesday, the Milwaukee Brewers were able to salvage a home series Wednesday afternoon, picking up a critical 6-0 victory over the Mets at American Family Field.

The Brewers are now two games back of the Philadelphia Phillies for the third and final National League Wild Card spot.

The Brewers have a prime opportunity to move up in the National League Wild Card race, as they get set for a four-game series against the National League Central fourth-place Cincinnati Reds (58-90) Thursday.

Entering Wednesday night's tango with the Toronto Blue Jays, the Phillies had lost five straight. A win would retain their 2.5-game lead over the Brewers, for now.

While the Brewers play the lowly Reds, the Phillies will host the Atlanta Braves in a series both clubs need to win.

The Braves are battling for the National League East crown and are currently one game behind the Mets. The Mets retained their one-game lead Wednesday afternoon, as the Braves fell 3-2 at home to the Washington Nationals.

The Phillies are 6-9 against the Braves this season, and have lost five of their last seven meetings.

The Phillies are in danger of watching their season collapse before their very eyes, if they don't turn it around quickly. A team can ill-afford to lose five straight at this point of the season, with only two weeks remaining.

The Brewers are 8-5 over their last 13 games. After traveling to Cincinnati this week, they will have Monday off before hosting the St. Louis Cardinals Tuesday and Wednesday, their final meeting with their division rival of the season. Then they'll play their final six games against the Miami Marlins and Arizona Diamondbacks, all at American Family Field.

USATSI_19087000_168388303_lowres
News

Brewers Salvage Series with Mets, 2 GB of Phillies for NL Wild Card

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19056129_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Philadelphia Phillies Kyle Schwarber Hits 40th Home Run of 2022

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19084101_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Fans Fight in Bleachers for Aaron Judge 60th Home Run Ball

By Jack Vita
USATSI_18694550_168388303_lowres
News

Kansas City Royals Name J.J. Picollo President of Baseball Operations

By Jack Vita
USATSI_8900826_168388303_lowres
News

Kansas City Royals Fire President of Baseball Operations Dayton Moore

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19083681_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Zack Greinke Picks Up 1,000th Strikeout as Member of Royals

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19084312_168388303_lowres
News

Guardians Top White Sox 10-7 in Extras, Secure Tie-Breaker Over Chicago

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19084074_168388303_lowres
News

Atlanta Braves Clinch Playoff Berth for Fifth Straight Year

By Jack Vita
USATSI_18983335_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Austin Slater Makes Game-Saving Sliding Catch in Giants 6-3 Win

By Jack Vita