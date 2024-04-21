Cal Raleigh Homers and Does Something No Mariners Catcher Has Done in Nearly 30 Years on Saturday
The Seattle Mariners beat the Colorado Rockies on Saturday night, 7-0, at Coors Field. The win propelled the Mariners to an even .500 at 10-10 and actually put them in a tie for first place in the American League West.
It was 33 degrees at first pitch, marking the second coldest game in Mariners history, but that wasn't the only history being made.
Per @MarinersPR on social media:
Cal Raleigh is the first @Mariners catcher to record 4 hits and reach base 5 times in a game since Dan Wilson on June 11, 1996 at Minnesota.
Raleigh had the four hits, including a home run, and a walk to pace the offense. He was joined by Julio Rodriguez in having four hits in the win.
With the big day, Raleigh is now hitting .263 this season with four homers and eight RBI. After leading catchers in homers last season, he is a big part of the M's offense and it's nice to see him get going. Rodriguez, who has also started slow and has yet to hit a home run, is now hitting .256 after his big day.
On the mound. Luis Castillo delivered his best start of the year, going 7.0 innings and striking out nine. He allowed just two hits, one of which was on a pop-up that Ty France lost in the snow.
The Mariners and Rockies will be playing a doubleheader on Sunday afternoon. First pitch of Game 1 is 3:10 p.m. ET. George Kirby gets the ball in that one while Emerson Hancock pitches in Game 2.
