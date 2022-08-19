Skip to main content

Cardinals And Diamondbacks Starting Lineups For Friday Night's Game

The Arizona Diamondbacks and St. Louis Cardinals have announced their starting lineups for Friday night's game.
On Friday night, the Arizona Diamondbacks are hosting the St Louis Cardinals, and for the game both teams have announced their full starting lineups.

Underdog MLB shared the lineups for both teams. 

The Diamondbacks are coming off a 5-0 win over the San Francisco Giants on Thursday night in California.  

They have not had a terrible season, but they will likely miss the MLB postseason.

Currently, they are 55-63 in the 118 games that they have played in so far this season. 

Being eight games under .500 is not good, but it definitely could be worse.

They are an astonishing 26.5 games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers for first place in the NL West. 

However, they are only 4.0 games behind the Giants for third place in the division. 

As for the Cardinals, every game is very important the rest of the way. 

They are at the top of the NL Central Division, but only by a slim margin. 

Currently, they are 66-51 in the 117 games that they have played in so far this season, which has them 3.5 games ahead of the Milwaukee Brewers in the standings.

Therefore, any slip up such as getting swept in a series could easily move them back to second place.

The Brewers are 63-55 in the 118 games that they have played in.

The Cardinals come into the game a very impressive 40-21 in games at home, but they are only 26-30 in the 56 games that they have played on the road. 

