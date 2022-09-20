Cardinals Paul Goldschmidt's National League Triple Crown Watch

As New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge vies for an American League Triple Crown, St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt also has a realistic shot at a National League Triple Crown of his own.

Only one player has earned a Triple Crown since Boston Red Sox great Carl Yastrzemski achieved the honor in 1967. Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera won the American League Triple Crown in 2012. No other player has won a Triple Crown in 55 years.

This season, there is player in each league with a realistic shot at making history.

Goldschmidt is the odds-on favorite in most sportsbooks for the National League MVP award. The Cardinals are off Monday, but with just over two weeks remaining in the 2022 Major League Baseball regular season, the slugger is second in RBI (112), second in batting average (.322) and third in home runs (35).

Though he does not lead any of the three statistical categories needed in order to obtain a Triple Crown, Goldschmidt is within striking distance of making history.

Entering play Monday, Goldschmidt (112) is just three RBI behind New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (115) of the National League lead.

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman leads the National League in batting average (.331). Goldschmidt (.322) is nine points back of Freeman.

As for home runs, Goldschmidt is currently tied for third in the National League with Alonso (35). Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber leads the category with 39, as Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley trails him by two, with 37.

Alonso could win both the home run and RBI titles, but his .267 batting average is not close enough to Freeman's .331; he won't be contending for a Triple Crown himself, this season.

Goldschmidt was hitting .339 on August 25. Over his last 22 games however, he's slashing .253/.379/.847 with four home runs and 12 RBI. He has seen his average dip 17 points in that time.

If Goldschmidt can put together a hot stretch over the final two weeks, he'll have a good chance of surpassing Freeman, Alonso, Schwarber and Riley in their respective categories.

Goldschmidt's Cardinals open a three-game series in San Diego against the Padres Tuesday.