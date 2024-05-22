Chicago Cubs Emerging Ace Takes Picture with WNBA Superstars on Tuesday
Chicago Cubs' pitcher Shota Imanaga was in the news on Tuesday for more than just his great pitching ability. Before the Cubs played the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday night, Imanaga took a picture with Chicago Sky players Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso, who were both taken in the WNBA Draft this year.
Reese, who helped LSU win the national title in 2022-2023, was the SEC Player of the Year this past season. She was taken by the Sky with the No. 7 pick in the draft.
Cardoso, who helped South Carolina win the national title this past season, was taken No. 3 overall in the draft, four picks before Reese. She also won the title in 2021-2022 at South Carolina and was the SEC Defensive Player of the Year this year.
As for Imanaga, he's in the first year of his career in the United States, signing a deal with the Cubs after a stellar career in Japan. He's out to a brilliant start for the Cubs, going 5-0 this far with a 0.84 ERA through nine starts. He's already in line to likely make the National League All-Star team, and could very well be a contender for the National League Cy Young.
With Reese, Cardoso, Imanaga and new Chicago Bears' quarterback Caleb Williams all in the fold, it's an exciting time for Chicago sports fans.
The Cubs will be back in action again on Wednesday night against the Braves. First pitch is set for 7:40 p.m. ET as Justin Steele (CHC) pitches against Max Fried (ATL).
