Cubs Officially Release 2016 World Series Champ Jason Heyward

The Chicago Cubs announced in August that the 2022 season would be Jason Heyward’s last with the team. On Monday, the club officially parted with the curse-breaking outfielder.

The Cubs released Jason Heyward on Monday afternoon, officially parting ways with one of the last remaining members of Chicago’s curse-breaking 2016 championship team.

The move did not come as a surprise, as Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer announced in early August that the 2022 season would be the end of the road for the outfielder in The Windy City. Heyward is still owed $22 million next season, the final year of the eight-year, $184 million deal he signed with Cubs before the 2016 season.

Heyward didn’t quite live up to that massive contract, nor did he produce much offensively during the postseason run that saw the Cubs end a 108-year World Series drought with a Fall Classic win over Cleveland. But he is credited with giving an inspiring speech during a Game 7 rain delay, and his place on that legendary 2016 team is something he will never forget.

"What a ride for this city, for this fanbase,” Heyward told reporters in September while reflecting on that historic championship. “The love that I received, the love that we received – the guys that were part of those groups – is never taken for granted. I think I speak for everybody: We’re so happy we could be part of that group that brought them to the other side.”

Heyward, 33, only played in 48 games in 2022 as he battled a knee injury. Meanwhile, the Cubs prioritized evaluating their younger players. Heyward hit .245/.323/.377 with 62 home runs and 289 RBI during his seven years in Chicago.

A 13-year veteran, Heyward also has experience with the Braves and Cardinals. The five-time Gold Glover is now a free agent and free to sign elsewhere.

With Heyward gone, starter Kyle Hendricks is the only active player from the Cubs’ 2016 World Series team who is still under contract with the organization.

