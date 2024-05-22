Chicago White Sox Bringing Rookie Nick Nastrini Back Into Starting Rotation
The Chicago White Sox are calling up right-handed pitcher Nick Nastrini to start against the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday, manager Pedro Grifol confirmed Tuesday night.
The Chicago Sun-Times' Daryl Van Schouwen was first to report the move earlier on Tuesday.
Veteran right-hander Mike Clevinger was initially penciled in as the White Sox's starter on Wednesday, but Grifol said he has been pushed to Thursday's series opener against the Baltimore Orioles.
Nastrini, 24, made his MLB debut against the Kansas City Royals on April 15. Although he got stuck with the loss, Natrini allowed just three hits, two walks and two earned runs in 5.0 innings of work.
The next time Nastrini took the mound wasn't quite as clean, considering he gave up six hits, five walks, five earned runs and one unearned run in 3.0-plus innings against the Philadelphia Phillies on April 21.
Chicago sent Nastrini back down to Triple-A the next day.
Nastrini hasn't been particularly dominant in the minors this season, going 0-4 with a 5.83 ERA and 1.500 WHIP. He has struck out 11.0 batters per nine innings, though, all while walking just 3.4.
The Los Angeles Dodgers plucked Nastrini out of UCLA in the fourth round of the 2021 MLB Draft. After rocketing through the Dodgers' farm system, the White Sox acquired him at the 2023 trade deadline when they sent veteran pitchers Joe Kelly and Lance Lynn to Los Angeles.
Between college, summer leagues, the minors and the majors, Nastrini is 26-21 with a lifetime 3.95 ERA, 1.272 WHIP and 11.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
First pitch on Wendesday is scheduled for 7:07 p.m. ET. With the White Sox and Blue Jays splitting the two games thus far, the winner of the finale will claim victory in the series.
