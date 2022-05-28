Skip to main content
Is This the End of the Road for Dallas Keuchel?

Is This the End of the Road for Dallas Keuchel?

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel was designated for assignment on Saturday after posting a 7.88 ERA through his first eight starts of the 2022 season. He was on the final year of a 3-year, $55.5 million deal with Chicago.

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel was designated for assignment on Saturday after posting a 7.88 ERA through his first eight starts of the 2022 season. He was on the final year of a 3-year, $55.5 million deal with Chicago.

Chicago White Sox starter Dallas Keuchel was coming off a four-inning outing against the New York Yankees on May 21 where he gave up six earned runs and got the loss.

Then, things got worse on Thursday against the Boston Red Sox as Keuchel was once again the losing pitcher, giving up six earned in just two innings of work.

That brought the left-hander's ERA on the year to 7.88, the final year of a 3-year, $55.5 million deal that Keuchel signed with the White Sox before the 2020 season.

The White Sox had enough of the lefty after he struggled in 2021, posting a 5.29 ERA and 5.23 FIP as before their Saturday night crosstown clash with the Chicago Cubs, they designated Keuchel for assignment.

Looking at his Baseball Savant page, Keuchel has had very similar advanced numbers over the past two seasons, with roughly the same barrel percentage (9 percent), exit velocity (88.3 MPH) and sweet spot percentage (35 percent).

Batters had an expected batting average of .302 in 2021 and so far in 2022, have a .280 xBA. Expected slugging was .493 last season and xSLG this year is .443.

Why throw out those numbers without context? Well, the context here is that the xBA and xSLG numbers are career-lows for Keuchel and his strikeout rate, once one of the best in the game, hovered around 12-13 percent between 2021 and 2022.

That's a roughly five percent decline since 2019, which is not a good sign for the lefty at all.

We're talking about a former Cy Young Award winner in Dallas Keuchel, who won it with the Houston Astros in 2015.

The bottoming out of Keuchel's career is one that most people probably didn't expect, especially one that happened as quickly as his did.

However, it most certainly begs the question about the future of Keuchel in Major League Baseball. He's only 34 years old, just two seasons removed from a fantastic 2020, where he was 6-2 with a 1.99 ERA.

His performance in 2021 and 2022 is rather concerning following what was a Cy Young-level season. That remains to be seen, but for now, Keuchel's career swings in the balance of whatever team decides to take a flier on him.

Tags
terms:
MLBALDallas KeuchelWhite SoxAL CentralChicago White Sox

USATSI_18363248_168388303_lowres
News

Is This the End of the Road for Dallas Keuchel?

By Alex Murphy1 minute ago
USATSI_18378470_168388303_lowres
News

Nate Eovaldi Throws Complete Game for Boston Red Sox in 5-3 Win Over Orioles

By Alex Murphy2 hours ago
USATSI_18378004_168388303_lowres
News

Nationals' Victor Robles Records Career-High Six RBI in Three At-Bats Against Rockies

By Alex Murphy4 hours ago
USATSI_18374244_168388303_lowres
News

Baltimore Orioles Rally From Down 8-2, Defeat Boston Red Sox, 12-8

By Alex Murphy19 hours ago
USATSI_18361052_168388303_lowres
News

Reds Outfielder Tommy Pham Suspended 3 Games for Slapping Giants' Joc Pederson

By Alex Murphy20 hours ago
USATSI_9420930_168388303_lowres
News

Matt Holliday, Julián Javier Headline 2022 St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame Inductees

By Alex Murphy21 hours ago
USATSI_18365122_168388303_lowres
News

Success is in the Offense for the Boston Red Sox

By Alex MurphyMay 27, 2022
USATSI_18344766_168388303_lowres
News

VIDEO: Trevor Story Hits 7th Home Run in 7 Games for Boston Red Sox

By Alex MurphyMay 26, 2022
USATSI_18352252_168388303_lowres
News

Rockies' C.J. Cron Continues 2022 Tear, Hits 12th Home Run of Season

By Alex MurphyMay 25, 2022