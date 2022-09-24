Tony La Russa Won't Return To White Sox In 2022

The White Sox finally got some clarity on the remainder of Tony La Russa's season, as the manager won't return this season.

The team made the announcement on Saturday after La Russa's doctors directed the 77-year-old to sit out the rest of the 2022 campaign. That recommendation came after La Russa underwent additional medical testing and procedures over the last week. La Russa has been out of Chicago's dugout since Aug. 30, reportedly due to heart trouble related to his pacemaker.

La Russa, a Hall of Fame manager in the second year of his second stint with the Sox, underwent a medical evaluation on Aug. 31. He returned to his home in Arizona for additional tests.

“We are going to continue to follow his wishes of keeping much of the specific details and his personal information quiet,” White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said of La Russa, according to MLB.com's Scott Merkin. “I did speak to him on the way in this morning and he had no issue with us letting everybody know that there is a treatment protocol in place that he plans on adhering to. As a result, he won’t be managing the remainder of this season.”

With La Russa out, Miguel Cairo, initially the team's bench coach, will continue to serve as Chicago's acting manager. Cairo has filled that role throughout La Russa's absence.

The White Sox entered Saturday 76-75, 13-10 under Cairo, and in second place in the American League Central. They trailed the Cleveland Guardians by eight games.

The White Sox have, at times, shown more energy under Cairo than La Russa, whose day-to-day decision-making has been called into question over the last two seasons. La Russa has one more year left on his contract, but Hahn wasn't ready to talk about 2023 on Saturday.

“We are going to finish up this season first,” Hahn said. “And then address everything when it’s appropriate to turn the page at the end of this year.”