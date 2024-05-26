Cincinnati Reds' Employee Goes Viral After Getting Swallowed Up By Tarp
The Cincinnati Reds and Los Angeles Dodgers went into a rain delay on Sunday afternoon at Great American Ball Park, which was unfortunate for players and fans, but also for one Reds' employee who got swallowed up by the tarp.
DraftKings had the video on social media:
"The tarp monster stays undefeated"
It's a time-honored tradition for team employees to help with tarp pulls when the situation calls for it, but it's a lot harder than it looks. First, if the wind is going and air gets under the tarp, it can be incredibly hard to control. Next, if you can't go as fast as the people next to you, you can end up getting left behind, which could be what happened here.
We certainly hope the employee is OK, and we appreciate the commitment to doing the job.
The game went into delay in the top of the sixth inning with the Reds leading the Dodgers, 4-0. At the time of this posting, Nick Martini is 2-for-2 and Spencer Steer, Jake Fraley and Jonathan India each have a hit.
On the other side, Yoshinobu Yamamoto has gone all five innings, allowing all four runs. They are all earned.
The Reds entered play at 22-30 while the Dodgers entered at 33-21. Los Angeles entered the season as presumptive World Series favorites after signing Shohei Ohtani. The Reds, with their young nucleus, entered the season with big expectations. They are trying to make the playoffs for the first time since the COVID-shortened 2020 season.
